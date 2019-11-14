Issued by Church of Scientology International

Veterans Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Serve

At a Veterans Day Ceremony at Golden Era Golf Course, U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz honored the men and women who served the nation

At a Veterans Day Ceremony at Golden Era Golf Course, U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz honors men and women who serve the nation.

U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz, local civic and community organizations honor those who serve in the armed services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz (36thDistrict) joined hundreds of veterans, families, friends and community organizations at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony November 11, held at the Golden Era Golf Course.

"This is a holy day for veterans," said Congressman Ruiz. "It is our veterans, who have put their country above themselves, that have made the United States of America the most remarkable and strongest nation in the world."

He stressed that all citizens uphold a strong sense of community for those who have served and "respect and treat our veterans with acts of kindness," adding that "our doors are open to any veteran who needs assistance."

Rep. Ruiz presented World War II veteran Dwaine (Bud) Arland, who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, with a U.S. Congressional Recognition. Arland has continued to serve his country as a community volunteer helping underprivileged children.

The event, called A Salute to Our Veterans, “honored men and women of our nation's armed services for their bravery, dedication and contribution to freedom in America," said Muriel Dufresne, Community Affairs Director, Golden Era Productions, which hosted the celebration.

The ceremony opened with a flyover tribute followed by a procession across the green by bagpipers from the University of California Riverside Pipe Band, performing “A Scottish Soldier.” Just behind was a mounted posse from the Sheriff’s Department, which presented the colors.

The ceremony culminated with a five-gun salute by the American Legion #53 Honor Detail team and all attending joined in the singing of “America the Beautiful.”

The day-long Veteran's Day celebration at Golden Era Golf Course included two flights of free golf for all veterans and a complimentary luncheon served by Authority Real Estate.

Linda Wieland
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Linda Wieland
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Local high school students performed the national anthem.

Local high school students perform the national anthem.

The ceremony began with a performance by a Scottish pipe band

The ceremony begins with a performance by a Scottish pipe band.

The pipe band was followed by a Sheriff's Department mounted posse.

The pipe band is followed by a Sheriff's Department mounted posse.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Veterans Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Serve
Scouts and Cubs Compete for a Fishing Tournament Prize
Scientology Nashville Teams Up With General Hospital to Prevent Drug Abuse
View All Stories From This Author