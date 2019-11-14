Veterans Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Serve

At a Veterans Day Ceremony at Golden Era Golf Course, U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz honors men and women who serve the nation.

U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz, local civic and community organizations honor those who serve in the armed services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz (36thDistrict) joined hundreds of veterans, families, friends and community organizations at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony November 11, held at the Golden Era Golf Course.

"This is a holy day for veterans," said Congressman Ruiz. "It is our veterans, who have put their country above themselves, that have made the United States of America the most remarkable and strongest nation in the world."

He stressed that all citizens uphold a strong sense of community for those who have served and "respect and treat our veterans with acts of kindness," adding that "our doors are open to any veteran who needs assistance."

Rep. Ruiz presented World War II veteran Dwaine (Bud) Arland, who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, with a U.S. Congressional Recognition. Arland has continued to serve his country as a community volunteer helping underprivileged children.

The event, called A Salute to Our Veterans, “honored men and women of our nation's armed services for their bravery, dedication and contribution to freedom in America," said Muriel Dufresne, Community Affairs Director, Golden Era Productions, which hosted the celebration.

The ceremony opened with a flyover tribute followed by a procession across the green by bagpipers from the University of California Riverside Pipe Band, performing “A Scottish Soldier.” Just behind was a mounted posse from the Sheriff’s Department, which presented the colors.

The ceremony culminated with a five-gun salute by the American Legion #53 Honor Detail team and all attending joined in the singing of “America the Beautiful.”

The day-long Veteran's Day celebration at Golden Era Golf Course included two flights of free golf for all veterans and a complimentary luncheon served by Authority Real Estate.



