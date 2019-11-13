AtmosFX Launches Two New Digital Decorations for 2019 Winter Season

New animated stained glass and animated snowman decorations for your holiday celebration

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosFX, the holiday decorating company known for inventing projection-based home decorating display effects for both home and business use, today announces the expansion of its digital decoration collection with two new decorations for the winter holiday season.

“While we have released decorations for multiple holidays and celebrations throughout the year, we especially love the Hallowthankmas season,” says AtmosFX Co-Founder, Pete Reichert, referencing his word for the time of year around Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. “In addition to our new Halloween decorations this year, we’ve got two new winter holiday digital decorations that are perfect for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Whether decorating for Thanksgiving, Christmas or other holidays, AtmosFX Digital Decorations are a great way to celebrate the season and entertain your friends and family.”

Yuletide Window and Enchanted Snowman are the eighth and ninth Christmas-themed digital decorations available from AtmosFX. All told, there are more than 40 AtmosFX Digital Decorations available for celebrations year-round. All digital decorations are available for home use as well as licensable to businesses for commercial use.

2019 ATMOSFX WINTER DECORATION RELEASES:

All AtmosFX Digital Decorations can be found here: https://atmosfx.com/collections/decorations

1. Yuletide Window™

Few things better warm the winter light than the sun’s rays refracted through stained glass. Yuletide Window is a radiant collection of iconic holiday images rendered in both horizontal and vertical aspects for windows and television screens. This single-scene digital decoration brings a brightness and joy that can only be found during the holiday season.

Yuletide Window can be previewed and purchased here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/yuletide-window



2. Enchanted Snowman™

Each year when winter approaches, our beloved snowman animates to life and spreads holiday cheer to all. Enchanted Snowman, similar to the popular AtmosFX decoration Santa’s Workshop, features five delightful animated vignettes and a very special display mode called ‘Snowglobe.’



Enchanted Snowman can be (as of Nov. 27, 2019) previewed and purchased here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/enchanted-snowman

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company that seeks to dramatically change how people decorate their homes for holidays, parties and other celebrations. Through the use of beautifully animated characters, stories and atmospherics, AtmosFX Digital Decorations are an ingenious – and easy – way to decorate anywhere, any time of year. Endlessly versatile and entertaining, AtmosFX offers a variety of innovative, Hollywood–quality decorations that can be viewed on any TV or monitor, and projected on surfaces such as windows, walls – even thin air.

AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV Producer, and Pete Williams, an animator and show creator. Both were inspired by the high-end video installations they’d produced for amusement parks and museums. Today, AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in more than 130 countries around the world. To learn more about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.com

