First Horizon Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (“First Horizon”) (NYSE: FHN) today announced that it has been named to the 2020 list of America's Most JUST Companies. First Horizon ranked 3rd overall among banks and 2nd in the financial services industry for how it delivers value to its shareholders as well as how it invests in its employees. The inclusion of First Horizon on the JUST 100 list is a recognition that financial performance and positive contributions to society can go hand-in-hand.



The JUST 100 list celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform their peers in the Russell 1000 on important issues including worker pay and treatment, work-life balance, customer respect and privacy, community support, product quality and environmental impact, all while delivering long-term value and driving financial growth for shareholders.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and JUST Capital for delivering on our commitment to our communities, employees, customers and shareholders,” said Candace Steele Flippin, executive vice president and chief communication officer of First Horizon. “Providing better opportunities for our stakeholders has been a guiding principle since our company was founded more than 155 years ago, and it is exciting for us to be recognized for values that have always been important to First Horizon.”

First Horizon Highlights*

We set minimum wage of $15 an hour across our entire footprint

We are one year into our five-year $3.95 billion community benefits plan to increase access to financial resources within low- to moderate-income communities

Our employees support our communities with their time and money: in 2018 they donated over 20,000 volunteer hours and nearly $200,000 in matching contributions

We recycle (in 2018 alone) over 1.6 million pounds of paper

We promote financial inclusion through our partnership with Operation HOPE to offer free financial literacy education for our customers

Our dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility committee guides our values of accountability, adaptability, integrity and relationships

*Sources: First Horizon Corporate Social Responsibility Report and First Horizon Annual Report

Learn more about First Horizon’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by visiting the Corporate Social Responsibility page or by downloading our recent Corporate Social Responsibility report.

“America’s Most JUST Companies are measurably outperforming their peers on the key Issues Americans care about most: taking care of employees by paying a fair and living wage, providing good benefits, as well as equal opportunity and career development,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “Creating value for shareholders and stakeholders is not a zero sum game, with JUST companies earning 6% higher Return-on-Equity than their peers.”

The JUST 100 rankings and Industry Leader list, which breaks down relative rank within industry verticals, will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories featured at www.forbes.com/just100 . A comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform can be found at www.justcapital.com .

JUST Capital Methodology

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies on a range of factors determined through one of the most comprehensive survey processes ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior, engaging 9,000 American respondents in 2019 and 96,000 total participants over the past six years.

JUST Capital conducted its survey in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago and YouGov. The survey work consists of both qualitative focus groups and quantitative surveys, as described in the Rankings methodology. JUST Capital tracks and evaluates corporate performance against the people’s priorities across 380,000 data points, and creates the ranking model that drives America’s Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. The selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90 percent of the U.S. stock market value.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future. For additional information, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About Forbes Media

Forbes Media is a global media, branding and technology company, with a focus on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles. The company publishes Forbes and Forbes Asia magazines, as well as Forbes.com. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 117 million people worldwide with its business message each month through its magazines and 38 licensed local editions around the globe, Forbes.com, TV, conferences, research, social and mobile platforms. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include conferences, education, financial services and brand licensing.

