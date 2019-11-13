Domo Named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ For Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that for the third consecutive year, it was named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Domo ranked 382 on this annual list.



Domo’s founder and CEO, Josh James, commented, “Domo has been successful in helping organizations easily, quickly and securely address the data challenges that other technologies cannot at scale. Our platform empowers decision-makers across the enterprise with the insights they need to quickly deliver value back to the business with data. I’m very proud of our team’s continued focus and relentless drive to have a transformative impact on the way our customers are putting data to work.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Domo’s inclusion in the 2019 Technology Fast 500 list follows a series of recent accolades in 2019, including the Dresner 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner 2019 Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study, Dresner 2019 Collective Insights Market Study , and Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platform , among others.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

