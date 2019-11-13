BioLargo CEO Interviewed at The Wall Street Resource

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo (OTCQB: BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering, announced today that its President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert was interviewed by The Wall Street Resource, a platform for microcap company news and due diligence. The interview can be accessed here: https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/.



Mr. Calvert’s interview highlighted several of BioLargo’s innovative clean tech products and services. In particular, Mr. Calvert gave an update on the development of the company’s new water treatment technology designed to address per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of water contaminants of growing concern in the US.

The interview with Mr. Calvert was published at 2:00 p.m. PST on November 13, 2019. The interview webcast is free of cost to all listeners and available at www.thewallstreetresource.com. In addition, the interview will be available for replay.

About Biolargo (BLGO)

BioLargo invents, patents, and develops innovative platform technologies for three markets: 1) advanced water and wastewater treatment, 2) industrial odor and VOC control, and 3) advanced wound care products. With a wide array of issued patents, an extensive R&D talent pool, and a full-service engineering team, the company maintains a robust pipeline of products from inception through maturity. BioLargo monetizes its technology assets with the goal of maximizing both impact and shareholder value, using licensing, strategic partnership, and direct-to-market strategies.

About The Wall Street Resource

The Wall Street Resource.com is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence. It's your resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit: www.thewallstreetresource.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863



