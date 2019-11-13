The Prescott Companies Hosts Annual Client Appreciation Night

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa® company, recently hosted a networking and client appreciation night for clients and vendors at the Orfila Vineyards and Winery in Escondido, CA.



The event hosted more than 85 attendees and highlighted The Prescott Companies’ appreciation for board members, residents, and vendors as well as cultivated relationships that go beyond just business arrangements. The guests enjoyed a night of fun, food, and festivities.



“It was wonderful to witness our industry come together as one community for a night of appreciation, networking, and comradery,” stated Jessica Williams, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, TPC president. “This event helped our team build relationships with clients and vendors and also allowed us the opportunity to show how much we value the communities that we serve. We would like to thank all of our vendors that sponsored this year’s event and look forward to continuing the tradition for many years to come.”



