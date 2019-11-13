Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. Closes $345 Million Initial Public Offering of Securities

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 4,500,000 units. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $345,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “JIH.U”. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “JIH” and “JIH WS,” respectively.

UBS Securities LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on November 7, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:



Brian Cook

Chief Financial Officer

bcook@juniperindustrial.com

(973) 507-0359



