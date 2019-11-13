United States Steel Corporation Commits To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity By 20%

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today took another step in the execution of its strategy to become the “best of both” in the steel industry with the announcement of its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity across its global footprint. The company has set a goal to reduce its global greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20 percent, as measured by the rate of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalents emitted per ton of finished steel shipped, by 2030 based on 2018 baseline levels. This target will apply to U. S. Steel’s global operations.



“Committing to a global greenhouse gas intensity reduction target is central to U. S. Steel’s strategy to become a world-competitive ‘best of both’ integrated and mini mill steel company,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “These reductions will be equivalent to the amount of CO2 being generated by more than 850,000 average-sized homes each year. By creating targeted carbon reduction initiatives to accelerate our transformation toward a future of sustainable steel, we create value for all stakeholders.”

U. S. Steel’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction goal will be achieved through execution of multiple initiatives. These include the development of electric arc furnace steelmaking at U. S. Steel’s Fairfield Works and at Big River Steel, the first LEED-certified steel mill in the nation, in which U. S. Steel recently acquired a minority interest with an option to acquire the remainder over the next four years. Electric arc furnace steelmaking relies on scrap recycling to produce new steel products, capitalizing on steel’s status as the most recycled material on earth. Further carbon intensity reductions are expected to come from the company’s introduction of state-of-the-art endless rolling and casting technology and construction of a cogeneration facility at its Mon Valley Works announced in May, as well as implementation of ongoing energy efficiency measures, continued use of renewable energy sources and other process improvements.

Kevin Zeik, Ph.D., senior research fellow of innovation at U. S. Steel said: “The carbon intensity reduction target announced today reflects our commitment to continuous improvement in production efficiency and builds on our industry-leading XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. This technology enables automakers to manufacture lighter weight vehicles that meet federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards with reduced carbon emissions. As part of our innovation efforts, we continue to look at new steelmaking technologies including those that can further reduce carbon emissions as those technologies mature.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, U. S. Steel’s future ability or plans to take ownership of the Big River Steel joint venture as a wholly owned subsidiary, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For more information on additional potential risk factors, please review U. S. Steel’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, U. S. Steel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS: Amanda Malkowski

Public Affairs Rep.

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-2512

E – almalkowski@uss.com Kevin Lewis

General Manager

Investor Relations

T – (412) 433-6935

E – klewis@uss.com







