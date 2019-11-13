InterDigital Contributes to Mobile Edge Computing Research and Joins New Edge Initiative

InterDigital awards gift to Carnegie Mellon University to support edge computing research

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has awarded Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) a $50,000 gift to support mobile edge computing research through the Open Edge Computing Initiative. The gift will be used to shape and drive the acceptance of Mobile Edge Computing in the IT and telecommunications industry, as well as end-customer industries, such as gaming.



CMU will lead the research as part of the Open Edge Computing Initiative, a collective of entities developing the business opportunities and technologies around edge computing. InterDigital will also be joining the initiative to support its research efforts.

Commenting on the gift to CMU, Robert Gazda, Senior Director of Engineering at InterDigital, said: “We have always been very impressed with CMU’s visionary research and open source development plans which are right at the intersection of mobile computing and cloud computing. At InterDigital, we are committed to contributing to the research that will come to underpin future technologies. We have seen how impactful mobile edge computing can be in delivering on the promises of 5G, and we are delighted to be supporting CMU’s future research.”

Rolf Schuster, Director of the Open Edge Computing Initiative, added: “We are thrilled about InterDigital becoming a member of our Open Edge Computing Initiative. We very much welcome InterDigital’s deep insight into edge computing technology as well as their impressive track record in edge innovations. This will further strengthen our abilities to drive and shape the global edge computing ecosystem together with all our member companies.”

InterDigital will join the Open Edge Computing Initiative alongside several companies and research organizations, including CMU, CrownCastle, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, NTT, Seagate, T-Mobile, VMWare, and Vodafone. The Open Edge Computing Initiative aims to shape the global ecosystem around edge computing by driving the convergence of platforms and services on a global scale. It will provide attractive edge applications and drive the adoption of Open Edge Computing with application providers, operators and cloud service providers. The initiative also runs a real-world edge computing test center, called the Living Edge Lab, for user and technology trial.

“The Open Edge Computing Initiative is an important program for the advancement of edge computing,” continued Gazda. “Driving interoperability, collaboration and openness is critical to all innovation and the development of future technologies. This initiative will prove a big asset to us, and the industry, and we’re looking forward to working with the collective on this project.”

InterDigital has been heavily involved in edge computing research, having led or taken part in several projects aimed at uncovering the benefits of mobile edge computing for future applications. Most recently, InterDigital is leading 5G-CORAL, a European H2020 project that leverages edge and fog computing in the radio access network to deliver on the low latency and high bandwidth promises of 5G.

