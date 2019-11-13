OCEAN BANK PROMOTES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS FOR CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL LENDING

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank announced today the promotions of two veteran bankers – Eddie Diaz has been named Senior Vice President & Head of Corporate Lending, and Rogelio Villarreal was named Senior Vice President & Head of Commercial Lending.

“Both Eddie and Roger have built solid and rewarding client relationships in the nearly two decades each has worked with and for their customers,” said President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo. “They understand the needs and goals of our long-term customers and have strong market insights into the Miami business community.

“I am proud to have them join our senior management team, where their leadership will contribute to the continued growth and profitability of the corporate and commercial lending divisions.”

Diaz will lead both the corporate lending and residential mortgage teams. He first joined Ocean Bank in 1998 and worked as a credit analyst and in the commercial real estate department until 2005. He rejoined the bank in 2008 as senior vice president and regional manager. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Florida International University.

Villarreal joined Ocean Bank in 2001. He previously held positions as head of Middle Market Lending and in SBA lending and in commercial real estate lending at local institutions. He completed the Domestic and International Banking program at the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking and has an associate degree in arts from Miami-Dade College.

About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $4.3 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

