BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a  securities  class  action  lawsuit  has  been  filed  in  the  United States District for the Northern District of California against Bloom Energy Corp…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom" or the "Company") (NYSE: BE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who:



purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom securities pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom's Registration Statement issued in connection with Bloom's July 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or



purchased the publicly traded securities of Bloom between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Bloom's technology produced emissions comparable to that of a modern natural gas plant;



Bloom's estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate;



Bloom used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses;



consequently, Bloom will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and



as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



