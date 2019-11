Block & Leviton LLP Announces New Developments in Investigation of Mattel, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, announces new developments relevant to its investigation of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On August 8, 2019, Mattel announced that a whistleblower letter was sent to the company’s outside auditors alleging certain improprieties in accounting practices – resulting in the sudden termination of a scheduled Senior Note Offering. As a result, Mattel’s common stock dropped $2.12 per share or almost 12% in a single day of trading.

On October 29, 2019, the company reported the results of its investigation into the whistleblower allegations. Among other things, Mattel acknowledged that certain accounting “errors” occurred and it would amend the Company’s 2018 Form 10-K to restate the last two quarters of 2017. Mattel also admitted to weaknesses in internal controls and violations of auditor independence rules.

Most recently, on November 13, 2019, Mattel announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to address the accounting questions related to Board of Directors’ independent investigation into the allegations contained in a whistleblower letter.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mattel/.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.