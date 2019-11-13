Twinlab Consolidation Corporation selects Woodfield Distribution LLC as new 3PL provider and bottling partner

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: TLCC ) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) and Woodfield Distribution LLC both based in Boca Raton, FL announce a collaboration expanding the city’s reputation as a health and wellness industry hub.



Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TLCC), founded in 1968, makes and markets dietary supplements under multiple popular brand names including Twinlab, Reserveage, REAAL, Re-Body and Metabolife. When the company began seeking a partner to assist with manufacture, storage, order fulfillment, packaging and labeling of their high-quality products, they literally looked out their window and ultimately selected WDSrx – Woodfield Distribution, LLC, a Logistics Services Provider specializing in prescription and over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements and nutritional foods.

The relationship between the two nationally-recognized companies spans multiple projects and involves several facilities. Brands within the Twinlab family are shipped and stored at WDSrx regulatory compliant facilities located in Boca Raton. Strict requirements established by law and enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are maintained in all WDSrx warehouses to assure product integrity and consumer safety. Twinlab supplements and all products in WDSrx facilities are regulated for constant temperature and humidity between 59-77 degrees Fahrenheit. WDSrx adheres to rigorous pharmaceutical-grade standards for personal and warehouse cleanliness, product tracking and tracing, licensing and distribution.

WDSrx, established in Boca Raton in 2010, provides additional on-site supply chain services including packaging and labeling that enable Twinlab to streamline their business and scale production to match future growth. Tablets and capsules are delivered in bulk to WDSrx where they are sorted, filled, sealed and labeled for storage and shipment. Modern equipment in dedicated production suites streamlines the process and assures high levels of Quality Control and Regulatory Compliance.

“Twinlab combines creative innovation with science-backed ingredients to improve lives,” states company Vice President Ryan Zackon, who oversees the collaboration. “WDSrx provides us with industry-leading logistics expertise in our immediate geographic area that help further our company mission.” According to WDSrx Vice-President Rob Gerstein, “WDSrx operates seven facilities in Florida, Ohio, New Jersey and Texas from our Boca Raton headquarters. We are proud to provide services that support the Twinlab reputation for quality among their loyal customer base that has trusted their products for over 50 years.”

Jessica Del Vecchio, Economic Development Manager for the City of Boca Raton, adds “Boca Raton supports the increasing prominence of our local healthcare industry including Twinlab and WDSrx that enhance our world-class reputation as a great place to live and work.”

For further information contact Larry Hotz (WDSrx), or lhotz@wdsrx.com or Yamit Sadok (TLCC) ysadok@twinlab.com



