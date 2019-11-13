GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



GenMark’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum in New York, New York on November 21, 2019 at 2:00pm ET.

GenMark’s management is also scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on December 5, 2019 at 2:45pm ET.

Interested parties can access live and archived webcasts of each of these presentations at ir.genmarkdx.com.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

