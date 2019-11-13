Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $47.4 million and GAAP net income per common unit of $0.51.

Adjusted net income (1) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $50.5 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.55 (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release).

of $180.2 million. Took delivery of fourth and fifth, 50 percent-owned ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings in August 2019 and early-November 2019, respectively; final ARC7 newbuilding expected to deliver in late-November 2019.

Bahrain LNG Regasification terminal expected to commence operations before year-end.

Fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range revised upwards by 10 percent (2) and today introducing 2020 guidance with earnings per unit projected to increase by over 55 percent (2) from 2019 guidance.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 149,655 153,060 123,336 Income from vessel operations 71,611 74,677 46,998 Equity income 21,296 1,738 14,679 Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 47,368 16,435 25,950 Limited partners’ interest in net income per common unit 0.51 0.12 0.24 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 50,514 34,435 19,474 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit 0.55 0.35 0.16 Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) 180,216 162,069 132,593 Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1) 70,925 56,330 41,214

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

(2) Based on midpoint of 2020 and 2019 guidance ranges.

Third Quarter of 2019 Compared to Third Quarter of 2018

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter in the prior year, were positively impacted by: earnings from the nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier newbuildings which delivered into the Partnership’s consolidated fleet and equity-accounted joint ventures between July 2018 and August 2019; higher earnings from the Torben Spirit upon redeployment at a higher charter rate that commenced in December 2018; higher earnings from the Magellan Spirit, which was chartered-in from the Partnership’s 52 percent-owned joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (the MALT Joint Venture) commencing in September 2018; higher earnings in the MALT Joint Venture from the commencements of the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit one-year charter contracts at higher rates in June and July 2019, respectively, and recognition of drydock hire revenue for the Meridian Spirit; and higher earnings from the Partnership's seven multi-gas carriers. These increases were partially offset by lower earnings due to more off-hire days for scheduled dry dockings and repairs during the third quarter of 2019 for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

In addition, GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders was negatively impacted in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, by various items, including unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2019 compared to gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2018, partially offset by a decrease in the write-down of vessels.

CEO Commentary

“During the third quarter of 2019, Teekay LNG recorded its highest ever quarterly results with adjusted earnings per common unit up almost 3.5x from the same period of the previous year,” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “We expect Teekay LNG’s results will continue to increase, as reflected in our increased and tightened 2019 guidance range and a new, higher 2020 guidance range issued today. Based on this foundation of earnings growth expected in 2020, we intend to increase our distributions by 32 percent to $1.00 per common unit per annum, starting with our first quarter of 2020 distribution payable in May 2020.” Mr. Kremin continued, "I am also pleased to report that with the recent sale of our last conventional tanker, Teekay LNG is now 100 percent focused on our core business of transporting LNG and LPG."

“We are currently in the process of completing the last of our recent phase of growth projects,” commented Mr. Kremin. “We have made good progress and anticipate the start-up of the Bahrain regasification terminal before the end of the year. In August and early-November 2019, we delivered our fourth and fifth ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers for the Yamal LNG project, which immediately commenced their respective long-term charter contracts. We expect the sixth ARC7 to deliver and commence its long-term charter contract with Yamal in late-November 2019, which will mark the successful completion of the $3.5 billion growth program we commenced in 2013. With nearly all of our current growth projects delivered and generating cash flows under long-term contracts, we are moving from a phase of project execution to a period of significant cash flow generation, which we believe will enable the Partnership to allocate capital towards balance sheet delevering and returning capital to unitholders.”

Revising 2019 Guidance Higher and Introducing 2020 Guidance

Today, the Partnership is providing the below supplementary information relating to the outlook for the Partnership’s estimated fiscal 2019 results, which have been revised higher, and is introducing estimated fiscal 2020 results, the majority of which are expected to be significantly higher than estimated fiscal 2019 results primarily due to newbuilding deliveries and higher charter rates earned from the vessels trading on short-term contracts:

(in millions of U.S. Dollars except per unit data and percentages) Revised Fiscal

2019E(2) Percentage

Increase over

Previous 2019

Guidance(3) Fiscal 2020E(2) Percentage

Increase /

(Decrease) from

Revised 2019

Guidance(3) Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 165 to 175 10% 230 to 270 47% Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income per common unit(1) $1.75 to $1.85 11% $2.60 to $3.10 58% Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 435 to 445 2% 410 to 430 (5)% Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) 685 to 695 2% 750 to 780 11%

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures excludes approximately $31 million of previously deferred revenue the Partnership expects to receive upon the sale of the WilForce and WilPride LNG carriers in late-2019 or early-2020.

(2) All estimates are as of the date hereof, are approximations, are based on current information (including the number of outstanding common units). Actual results may differ materially from these estimates, and the Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such estimates, including to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such estimates are based.

(3) Based on midpoint of 2020 and 2019 guidance ranges.

Summary of Recent Events

In December 2018, the Board of Teekay LNG's general partner approved a $100 million unit repurchase program. Since that time, the Partnership has repurchased a total of 2.26 million common units, or approximately 2.8 percent of the outstanding common units immediately prior to commencement of the program, for a total cost of $28.9 million, representing an average repurchase price of $12.78 per unit. Since early-August 2019, Teekay LNG repurchased 816,672 units at an average price of $14.33 per unit, for a total cost of $11.7 million.

In August and November 2019, the Partnership took delivery of the fourth and fifth 50 percent-owned ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings, respectively, the Vladimir Voronin and Georgiy Ushakov, which immediately commenced their 26-year charter contracts servicing the Yamal LNG project.

On September 25, 2019, the United States Government, by an Executive Order of the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), imposed sanctions on COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (COSCO Dalian). At the time, COSCO Dalian owned 50 percent of China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG). CLNG was not listed on the OFAC Order as Specially Designated National or involved in any sanctioned activity, but by virtue of being 50 percent-owned by COSCO Dalian at the time, CLNG was designated as a “Blocked Person” under OFAC's deeming rules. CLNG, in turn, owns a 50 percent interest in Teekay LNG’s Yamal LNG joint venture (the Yamal LNG Joint Venture), which owns five on-the-water ARC7 LNG carriers and one ARC7 LNG carrier newbuilding. As a result of CLNG’s 50 percent interest, the Yamal LNG Joint Venture at the time also qualified as a “Blocked Person" under OFAC's deeming rules.

On October 21, 2019, the COSCO group completed an ownership restructuring on arms-length terms pursuant to which its 50 percent interest in CLNG was transferred from COSCO Dalian to a non-sanctioned COSCO entity, which automatically resulted in CLNG and the Yamal LNG Joint Venture no longer being classified as a “Blocked Person” under OFAC's deeming rules. Teekay LNG does not expect any material impact to the Partnership from these resolved issues.

On October 16, 2019, the Partnership sold its last remaining conventional tanker, the Alexander Spirit, for net proceeds of $11.5 million.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG’s three segments: the Liquefied Natural Gas Segment, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment and the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the “Teekay LNG’s Fleet” section of this release below and Appendices D and E for further details).

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 137,212 10,846 1,597 149,655 111,909 6,279 5,148 123,336 Income (loss) from vessel operations 73,236 (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611 56,813 (5,232 ) (4,583 ) 46,998 Equity income (loss) 20,262 1,034 — 21,296 15,953 (1,274 ) — 14,679 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(i) 109,556 867 292 110,715 87,889 (3,265 ) 128 84,752 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(i) 59,646 9,855 — 69,501 40,381 7,460 — 47,841 Total Adjusted EBITDA(i) 169,202 10,722 292 180,216 128,270 4,195 128 132,593

(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Liquefied Natural Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted primarily by: the deliveries of four wholly-owned LNG carrier newbuildings (the Megara, Bahrain Spirit, Sean Spirit and Yamal Spirit) between July 2018 and January 2019; higher earnings from the Magellan Spirit, which was chartered-in from the Partnership’s 52 percent-owned MALT Joint Venture commencing in September 2018; and higher earnings from the Torben Spirit upon redeployment in December 2018 at a higher charter rate. These increases were partially offset by an increase in off-hire days in the third quarter of 2019 for the Madrid Spirit due to a scheduled dry docking and repairs.

Equity income and Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted primarily by: the deliveries of three ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings between September 2018 and August 2019 to the Partnership’s 50 percent-owned Yamal LNG Joint Venture; the deliveries of two LNG carrier newbuildings between July 2018 and January 2019 to the Partnership's 20 percent-owned joint venture with CLNG, CETS Investment Management (HK) Co. Limited and BW LNG Investments Pte. Ltd. (the Pan Union Joint Venture); and higher earnings in the MALT Joint Venture from the commencements of the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit one-year charter contracts at higher rates in June and July 2019, respectively, and recognition of drydock hire revenue for the Meridian Spirit. These increases were partially offset by the commencement of the time-charter in contract for the Bahrain Spirit floating storage unit (FSU) in September 2018 in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture ahead of the commencement of operations of the LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain. In addition, GAAP equity income was negatively impacted by unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments in the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures in the third quarter of 2019 compared to gains on designated and non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2018.



Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment

Loss from vessel operations and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the liquefied petroleum gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted by higher earnings from the Partnership's seven multi-gas carriers, which earned higher spot revenues during the third quarter of 2019.

Equity income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels for the liquefied petroleum gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted by higher charter rates earned and fewer off-hire days; partially offset by more scheduled dry dockings in the Partnership’s 50/50 joint venture with Exmar NV (the Exmar LPG Joint Venture).

Conventional Tanker Segment

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the conventional tanker segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, remained comparable. Loss from vessel operations for the conventional tanker segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was positively impacted by lower write-downs related to the Alexander Spirit, European Spirit and African Spirit.

Teekay LNG's Fleet

The following table summarizes the Partnership’s fleet as of November 1, 2019. The Partnership also owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain.

Number of Vessels Owned and In-Chartered

Vessels(i) Newbuildings Total LNG Carrier Fleet 47(ii) 2(iii) 49 LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30(iv) — 30 Total 77 2 79

(i) Includes vessels leased by the Partnership from third parties and accounted for as finance leases.

(ii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 percent to 100 percent.

(iii) The Partnership’s ownership interest in these newbuildings is 50 percent.

(iv) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 50 percent to 99 percent.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had total liquidity of $329.1 million (comprised of $142.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $186.2 million in undrawn credit facilities).

Liquidity is expected to increase by approximately $100 million upon the acquisition by Awilco LNG of two of the Partnership's LNG carriers, the WillForce and WillPride, which are subject to purchase obligations that are due by the end of February 2020.



Investor and Analyst Meeting

Teekay Corporation (Teekay), Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers plan to host an investor and analyst meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) with presentations from the Senior Leadership of Teekay, Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers. A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public in advance of the event on Teekay’s website, www.teekay.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A recording of the webcast will be archived on the same website following the live presentations.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including one newbuilding), 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

In 2018 and prior periods, the Partnership reported Cash Flow from Vessel Operations (CFVO), as a non-GAAP measure. In the first quarter of 2019, the Partnership made certain changes to its non-GAAP financial measures to more closely align with internal management reporting, annual reporting with the SEC under Form 20-F and metrics used by certain investors. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels and Total CFVO were replaced with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Total Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, for current and comparative periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include vessel write-downs, gains or losses on sale of vessels and equity-accounted investments, unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, amortization of in-process contracts, adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and equity income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership’s financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, and refer to footnote (4) of the Consolidated Statements of Income for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income adjusted for write-down of vessels, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, distributions relating to preferred units, adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the Partnership’s proportionate share of such items in its equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership’s capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community and by management to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues 149,655 153,060 123,336 452,459 360,957 Voyage expenses (4,961 ) (6,023 ) (7,956 ) (16,759 ) (21,708 ) Vessel operating expenses(1) (27,321 ) (27,457 ) (26,021 ) (80,879 ) (87,207 ) Time-charter hire expense (5,336 ) (3,080 ) (1,690 ) (14,007 ) (1,690 ) Depreciation and amortization (34,248 ) (35,338 ) (32,238 ) (103,712 ) (91,299 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (5,393 ) (5,667 ) (5,783 ) (17,692 ) (20,700 ) Write-down of vessels(2) (785 ) — (2,201 ) (785 ) (53,863 ) Restructuring charges(3) — (818 ) (449 ) (2,976 ) (1,845 ) Income from vessel operations 71,611 74,677 46,998 215,649 82,645 Equity income(4) 21,296 1,738 14,679 28,612 52,597 Interest expense (40,574 ) (41,018 ) (35,875 ) (123,809 ) (88,752 ) Interest income 1,025 960 980 3,063 2,796 Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on non-designated derivative instruments(5) (3,270 ) (7,826 ) 2,515 (17,713 ) 14,818 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)(6) 2,879 (7,243 ) 1,445 (5,095 ) 8,615 Other (expense) income(7) (1,174 ) 236 314 (687 ) (51,918 ) Net income before income tax expense 51,793 21,524 31,056 100,020 20,801 Income tax expense (1,442 ) (2,472 ) (1,549 ) (6,492 ) (3,171 ) Net income 50,351 19,052 29,507 93,528 17,630 Non-controlling interest in net income 2,983 2,617 3,557 8,108 (4,160 ) Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 6,426 6,425 6,425 19,276 19,276 General partner's interest in net income 820 200 391 1,324 51 Limited partners’ interest in net income 40,122 9,810 19,134 64,820 2,463 Limited partners' interest in net income per common unit: • Basic 0.51 0.12 0.24 0.83 0.03 • Diluted 0.51 0.12 0.24 0.83 0.03 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding: • Basic 78,012,514 78,603,636 79,687,499 78,402,239 79,671,051 • Diluted 78,106,770 78,685,537 79,859,471 78,488,331 79,832,978 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 77,509,411 78,441,316 79,687,499 77,509,411 79,687,499

(1) The comparative figures for vessel operating expenses and general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period relating to the classification of certain related party transactions. The reclassification had the effect of decreasing vessel operating expenses and increasing general and administrative expenses by $1.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. There is no impact on income from vessel operations or net income as a result of this reclassification.

(2) In September 2019, the Partnership recorded a write-down of $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on the Alexander Spirit, compared to a write-down of $13.0 million for the same vessel during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to its then estimated fair value. In June 2018, the Partnership wrote-down four of its wholly-owned multi-gas carriers (the Napa Spirit, Pan Spirit, Camilla Spirit and Cathinka Spirit) and recorded an impairment charge of $33.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Partnership recorded aggregate write-downs of $2.2 million and $7.9 million, respectively, on the European Spirit and African Spirit conventional tankers.

(3) In January 2019 and February 2018, the Toledo Spirit and Teide Spirit, respectively, were sold and as a result of these sales, the Partnership recorded restructuring charges of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and $3.0 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, relating to seafarer severance costs.

(4) The Partnership’s proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release is detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to better evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Equity income 21,296 1,738 14,679 28,612 52,597 Proportionate share of unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated interest rate swaps 5,150 5,102 (2,614 ) 14,612 (13,812 ) Proportionate share of ineffective portion of hedge-accounted interest rate swaps — — (105 ) — (5,173 ) Gain on sale of equity-accounted investment — — — — (5,563 ) Proportionate share of other items (77 ) 1,124 (185 ) 1,392 72 Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 26,369 7,964 11,775 44,616 28,121

(5) The realized (losses) gains on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid or received to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized (losses) gains on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Realized (losses) gains relating to: Interest rate swap agreements (2,621 ) (2,392 ) (3,062 ) (7,398 ) (11,850 ) Interest rate swap agreements termination — — (13,681 ) — (13,681 ) Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative contract — — 1,689 — 2,148 (2,621 ) (2,392 ) (15,054 ) (7,398 ) (23,383 ) Unrealized (losses) gains relating to: Interest rate swap agreements (215 ) (5,333 ) 19,278 (9,740 ) 38,698 Foreign currency forward contracts (434 ) (101 ) — (535 ) — Interest rate swaption agreements — — — — 2 Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative contract — — (1,709 ) (40 ) (499 ) (649 ) (5,434 ) 17,569 (10,315 ) 38,201 Total realized and unrealized (losses) gains on non-designated derivative instruments (3,270 ) (7,826 ) 2,515 (17,713 ) 14,818

(6) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership’s cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) includes realized losses relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle the Partnership’s non-designated cross currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the Partnership’s Norwegian Krone (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds. Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) also includes unrealized (losses) gains relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments and unrealized gains (losses) on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Realized losses on cross-currency swaps (1,431 ) (1,087 ) (1,744 ) (3,952 ) (4,926 ) Realized losses on cross-currency swaps termination — — (42,271 ) — (42,271 ) Realized gains on repurchase of NOK bonds — — 42,271 — 42,271 Unrealized (losses) gains on cross currency swaps (23,759 ) (139 ) 43,966 (25,818 ) 49,734 Unrealized gains (losses) on revaluation of NOK bonds 22,167 (3,901 ) (41,549 ) 17,687 (44,184 )

(7) Other (expense) income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $1.4 million loss recognized relating to the Torben Spirit sale-leaseback refinancing completed in September 2019. In addition, other (expense) income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included a $53.0 million expense for the recognition of an additional tax indemnification guarantee liability recorded within the consolidated Teekay Nakilat Corporation (the RasGas II Joint Venture), which was settled in 2018.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at September 30, As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 142,860 124,880 149,014 Restricted cash – current 58,109 48,869 38,329 Accounts receivable 14,649 25,439 20,795 Prepaid expenses 9,383 8,087 8,076 Current portion of derivative assets 464 — 835 Current portion of net investments in direct financing leases 13,365 13,082 12,635 Current portion of advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 79,108 79,108 79,108 Advances to affiliates 17,471 22,831 8,229 Vessel held for sale 11,515 12,300 — Other current assets 238 238 2,306 Total current assets 347,162 334,834 319,327 Restricted cash – long-term 33,562 31,439 35,521 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,604,581 1,616,029 1,657,338 Operating lease right-of-use asset 37,431 40,666 — Vessels related to finance leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,698,545 1,704,908 1,585,243 Advances on newbuilding contracts — — 86,942 Total vessels and equipment 3,340,557 3,361,603 3,329,523 Investments in and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 1,017,994 994,880 1,037,025 Net investments in direct financing leases 548,072 551,603 562,528 Other assets 11,960 12,204 11,432 Derivative assets 301 — 2,362 Intangible assets – net 45,580 47,794 52,222 Goodwill 34,841 34,841 34,841 Total assets 5,380,029 5,369,198 5,384,781 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 2,426 1,169 3,830 Accrued liabilities 78,701 72,241 74,753 Unearned revenue 25,732 24,573 30,108 Current portion of long-term debt 390,569 402,513 135,901 Current obligations related to finance leases 69,661 65,525 81,219 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,252 13,098 — Current portion of derivative liabilities 37,523 27,805 11,604 Advances from affiliates 8,861 15,655 14,731 Total current liabilities 626,725 622,579 352,146 Long-term debt 1,437,282 1,465,155 1,833,875 Long-term obligations related to finance leases 1,358,485 1,334,271 1,217,337 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,179 27,568 — Other long-term liabilities 46,180 46,171 43,788 Derivative liabilities 72,466 54,767 55,038 Total liabilities 3,565,317 3,550,511 3,502,184 Equity Limited partners – common units 1,497,544 1,485,516 1,496,107 Limited partners – preferred units 285,159 285,159 285,159 General partner 49,303 49,056 49,271 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (71,757 ) (53,232 ) 2,717 Partners' equity 1,760,249 1,766,499 1,833,254 Non-controlling interest 54,463 52,188 49,343 Total equity 1,814,712 1,818,687 1,882,597 Total liabilities and total equity 5,380,029 5,369,198 5,384,781





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 93,528 17,630 Non-cash items: Unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated derivative instruments 10,315 (38,201 ) Depreciation and amortization 103,712 91,299 Write-down of vessels 785 53,863 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain including the effect of the termination of cross currency swaps (1,213 ) (12,313 ) Equity income, net of dividends received of $25,374 (2018 - $11,583) (3,238 ) (41,014 ) Ineffective portion on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments included in interest expense — (740 ) Amortization of deferred financing issuance costs included in interest expense 6,722 4,620 Other non-cash items 6,173 (9,881 ) Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (15,227 ) 3,422 Receipts from direct financing leases 9,242 — Expenditures for dry docking (8,836 ) (10,458 ) Net operating cash flow 201,963 58,227 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 158,924 685,547 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt (95,730 ) (173,488 ) Prepayments of long-term debt (183,787 ) (440,820 ) Financing issuance costs (989 ) (8,534 ) Proceeds from financing related to sales and leaseback of vessels 317,806 370,050 Scheduled repayments of obligations related to finance leases (54,484 ) (45,281 ) Prepayment of obligations related to finance leases (111,617 ) — Repurchase of common units (25,729 ) — Cash distributions paid (60,926 ) (52,535 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (90 ) (1,290 ) Net financing cash flow (56,622 ) 333,649 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditures for vessels and equipment (91,503 ) (559,172 ) Capital contributions and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures (42,171 ) (33,496 ) Return of capital and repayment of advances from equity-accounted joint ventures — 5,000 Proceeds from sale of equity-accounted joint venture — 54,438 Receipts from direct financing leases — 8,361 Net investing cash flow (133,674 ) (524,869 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,667 (132,993 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 222,864 339,435 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 234,531 206,442





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income – GAAP basis 50,351 29,507 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,983 ) (3,557 ) Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 47,368 25,950 Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income: Write-down of vessels(1) 785 2,201 Restructuring charges(2) — 449 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains(3) (4,607 ) (3,019 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on non-designated and designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(4) 5,073 (2,904 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on non-designated derivative instruments(5) 649 (17,569 ) Realized loss on interest rate swap termination — 13,681 Other items 1,417 396 Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(6) (171 ) 289 Total adjustments 3,146 (6,476 ) Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 50,514 19,474 Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 6,426 6,425 General partner's interest in adjusted net income 882 261 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income 43,206 12,788 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.55 0.16 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 78,012,514 79,687,499

(1) See Note 2 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.

(2) See Note 3 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.

(3) Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains primarily relate to the Partnership’s revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized (gains) losses on the cross currency swaps economically hedging the Partnership’s NOK bonds. This amount excludes the realized losses relating to the cross currency swaps for the NOK bonds. See Note 6 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.

(4) Reflects the unrealized losses (gains) due to changes in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.

(5) Reflects the unrealized losses (gains) due to changes in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. See Note 5 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.

(6) Items affecting net income include items from the Partnership’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of the other specific items affecting net income listed in the table.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income: 50,351 29,507 Add: Depreciation and amortization 34,248 32,238 Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1) 34,319 19,599 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 4,071 2,823 Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings 1,012 2,340 Deferred income tax and other non-cash items 801 3,011 Write-down of vessels 785 2,201 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-designated derivative instruments 649 (17,569 ) Realized loss on interest rate swap termination — 13,681 Less: Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains (4,607 ) (3,019 ) Distributions relating to preferred units (6,426 ) (6,425 ) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (17,562 ) (16,140 ) Equity income (21,296 ) (14,679 ) Distributable Cash Flow before non-controlling interest 76,345 47,568 Non-controlling interests’ share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures (5,420 ) (6,354 ) Distributable Cash Flow 70,925 41,214 Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner (301 ) (228 ) Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 70,624 40,986 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 78,012,514 79,687,499 Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit 0.91 0.51

(1) The estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to the Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures were $11.8 million and $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 50,351 29,507 Depreciation and amortization 34,248 32,238 Interest expense, net of interest income 39,549 34,895 Income tax expense 1,442 1,549 EBITDA 125,590 98,189 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Foreign currency exchange gain (2,879 ) (1,445 ) Other expense (income) – net 1,174 (314 ) Equity income (21,296 ) (14,679 ) Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 3,270 (2,515 ) Write-down of vessels 785 2,201 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 4,071 2,823 Amortization of in-process contracts included in voyage revenues — (1,197 ) Realized gain on Toledo Spirit derivative contract — 1,689 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 110,715 84,752 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E) 69,501 47,841 Total Adjusted EBITDA 180,216 132,593





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Voyage revenues 137,212 10,846 1,597 149,655 Voyage recoveries (expenses) 286 (4,778 ) (469 ) (4,961 ) Vessel operating expenses (21,890 ) (4,804 ) (627 ) (27,321 ) Time-charter hire expense (5,336 ) — — (5,336 ) Depreciation and amortization (32,249 ) (1,991 ) (8 ) (34,248 ) General and administrative expenses (4,787 ) (397 ) (209 ) (5,393 ) Write-down of vessels — — (785 ) (785 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 73,236 (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611 Depreciation and amortization 32,249 1,991 8 34,248 Write-down of vessels — — 785 785 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 4,071 — — 4,071 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 109,556 867 292 110,715 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Voyage revenues 111,909 6,279 5,148 123,336 Voyage expenses (734 ) (4,997 ) (2,225 ) (7,956 ) Vessel operating expenses (17,912 ) (4,393 ) (3,716 ) (26,021 ) Time-charter hire expense (1,690 ) — — (1,690 ) Depreciation and amortization (29,342 ) (1,967 ) (929 ) (32,238 ) General and administrative expenses (5,418 ) (154 ) (211 ) (5,783 ) Write-down of vessels — — (2,201 ) (2,201 ) Restructuring charges — — (449 ) (449 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 56,813 (5,232 ) (4,583 ) 46,998 Depreciation and amortization 29,342 1,967 929 32,238 Write-down of vessels — — 2,201 2,201 Amortization of in-process contracts included in voyage revenues (1,089 ) — (108 ) (1,197 ) Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 2,823 — — 2,823 Realized gain on Toledo Spirit derivative contract — — 1,689 1,689 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 87,889 (3,265 ) 128 84,752





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) Voyage revenues 205,727 90,479 159,337 68,693 Voyage expenses (1,858 ) (928 ) (3,143 ) (1,572 ) Vessel operating expenses, time-charter hire expense and general and administrative expenses (57,786 ) (25,564 ) (50,914 ) (22,626 ) Depreciation and amortization (28,891 ) (13,962 ) (25,839 ) (12,860 ) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 117,192 50,025 79,441 31,635 Net interest expense (56,628 ) (23,221 ) (42,993 ) (18,023 ) Income tax expense (32 ) (16 ) (174 ) (78 ) Other items including realized and unrealized (losses) gains on derivative instruments (18,270 ) (5,492 ) 4,122 1,145 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 42,262 21,296 40,396 14,679 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LNG vessels 40,032 20,262 42,782 15,953 Net income (loss) / equity income (loss) of equity-accounted LPG vessels 2,230 1,034 (2,386 ) (1,274 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 42,262 21,296 40,396 14,679 Depreciation and amortization 28,891 13,962 25,839 12,860 Net interest expense 56,628 23,221 42,993 18,023 Income tax expense 32 16 174 78 EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 127,813 58,495 109,402 45,640 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Other items including realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 18,270 5,492 (4,122 ) (1,145 ) Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 17,701 6,470 11,711 4,310 Amortization of in-process contracts (1,758 ) (956 ) (1,800 ) (964 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 162,026 69,501 115,191 47,841 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LNG vessels 142,311 59,646 100,270 40,381 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LPG vessels 19,715 9,855 14,921 7,460

(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 49 percent ownership interest in the Partnership’s joint venture with Exmar NV (the Excalibur Joint Venture), which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the Malt Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 22 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 to 30 percent in four LNG carriers as at September 30, 2019 for Shell, compared to three LNG carriers and one LNG carrier newbuilding as at September 30, 2018; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in four ARC7 LNG carriers and two ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture as at September 30, 2019, compared to two ARC7 LNG carriers and four ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings as at September 30, 2018; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at September 30, 2019 As at December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) Cash and restricted cash, current and non-current 503,438 210,985 388,820 164,247 Other current assets 61,721 27,099 91,264 33,354 Vessels and equipment, including vessels related to finance leases and operating lease right-of-use assets 2,307,530 1,133,961 2,327,971 1,141,364 Advances on newbuilding contracts 1,088,690 390,599 1,321,284 494,486 Net investments in sales-type and direct financing leases, current and non-current 3,938,387 1,526,559 3,089,375 1,163,980 Other non-current assets 51,537 40,599 61,285 41,667 Total assets 7,951,303 3,329,802 7,279,999 3,039,098 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 291,321 125,860 284,150 125,984 Current portion of derivative liabilities 29,038 10,942 12,695 4,420 Other current liabilities 151,207 65,755 127,266 53,874 Long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 4,753,816 1,909,508 4,202,745 1,680,986 Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 368,089 131,497 367,475 131,386 Derivative liabilities 213,858 87,470 61,814 23,149 Other long-term liabilities 65,838 33,165 67,793 34,552 Equity 2,078,136 965,605 2,156,061 984,747 Total liabilities and equity 7,951,303 3,329,802 7,279,999 3,039,098 Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures 965,605 984,747 Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 131,497 131,386 Investments in and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures, current and non-current portions 1,097,102 1,116,133

(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels as at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 49 percent ownership interests in the Excalibur Joint Venture, which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the Malt Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 22 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent in four LNG carriers as at September 30, 2019 for Shell, compared to three LNG carriers and one LNG carrier newbuilding as at December 31, 2018; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in four ARC7 LNG carriers and two ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture as at September 30, 2019, compared to two ARC7 LNG carriers and four ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings as at December 31, 2018; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain.





Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the timing of newbuilding vessel deliveries and completion of the Bahrain regasification terminal; the effects of future newbuilding deliveries and the completion of the Bahrain regasification terminal on the Partnership's Total Adjusted EBITDA and earnings; expectations regarding the Partnership's 2019 and 2020 financial results; anticipated higher utilization and revenues, and fewer drydocks; expectations on capital allocation towards balance sheet delevering and future returns of capital to unitholders; and the ability to pay increased distributions on common units in 2020 and beyond. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: potential shipyard and project construction delays, newbuilding specification changes or cost overruns; deliveries of vessels under charter contracts and the commencement thereof; changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of charterers to make future charter payments; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; the Partnership’s or the Partnership’s joint ventures’ ability to secure or draw on financings for its vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



