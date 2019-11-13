SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Location: The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Location: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Whitney Kukulka

The Blueshirt Group

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.



