Westell Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ill., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended September 30, 2019 (2Q20). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

Revenue was $7.6 million, compared with $9.0 million in the prior quarter. Net loss in 2Q20 was $3.6 million, compared with a net loss of $2.2 million in the prior quarter. The losses include significant charges for excess and obsolete inventory of $1.3 million in 2Q20, compared to $0.6 million in 1Q20. Inventory charges increased as a result of technology shifts and changing customer plans which lowered the sales outlook for certain legacy products.

“Second-quarter revenue and net loss continued our recent downward trend,” said Tim Duitsman, Westell’s newly appointed President and CEO. “In efforts to reverse that trend, we narrowed our product development to the most promising new products, with a keen focus on public safety, fiber connectivity solutions and remote monitoring. These areas play to Westell’s strengths and we believe offer the fastest paths to revenue growth. On the cost side, we executed a substantial restructuring in October that resulted in charges of approximately $0.2 million and reduced company expenses by at least $1.7 million a year. Going forward, we also do not expect inventory charges, which depressed our gross margins, to continue at the recent levels.”

Consolidated Results 2Q20

3 months ended

9/30/19 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 + increase /

- decrease Revenue $7.6M $9.0M -$1.4M Gross Margin 20.9%

36.1%

-15.2% Operating Expenses $5.3M $5.6M -$0.3M Net Income (Loss) ($3.6M) ($2.2M) -$1.4M Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.23)

($0.14)

-$0.09

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $4.8M $5.0M -$0.2M Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) ($3.1M) ($1.6M) -$1.5M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.20)

($0.10)

-$0.10

Ending Cash $21.7M $24.1M -$2.4M (1) Please refer to the schedule at the end of this press release for a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

In-Building Wireless (IBW) Segment

IBW’s revenue decrease was driven by lower sales in commercial repeaters, RF system components, and passive DAS conditioners offset in part by an increase in public safety revenue. IBW’s gross margin decrease primarily reflects the impact of the lower sales against fixed costs. It also includes an excess and obsolete inventory charge of $0.5 million, compared to $0.4 million in the prior quarter.

($ in thousands) 2Q20

3 months ended

9/30/19 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 + increase /

- decrease IBW Segment Revenue $2,618

$2,923

-$305

IBW Segment Gross Margin 15.8% 33.3% -17.5% IBW Segment R&D Expense $403

$399

$4

IBW Segment Profit $10

$573

-$563



Intelligent Site Management (ISM) Segment

ISM’s revenue decrease was due to lower sales of remote units, primarily due to a decrease in orders for one large domestic service provider customer. ISM’s gross margin decrease was primarily driven by an excess and obsolete inventory charge of $0.4 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior quarter.

($ in thousands) 2Q20

3 months ended

9/30/19 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 + increase /

- decrease ISM Segment Revenue $2,646 $3,095 -$449 ISM Segment Gross Margin 39.4% 51.0% -11.6% ISM Segment R&D Expense $619 $701 -$82 ISM Segment Profit $423 $878 -$455

Communication Network Solutions (CNS) Segment

CNS’s revenue decrease was due to lower sales across nearly all product lines. CNS’s gross margin decrease was due to an increased excess and obsolete inventory charge, which was $0.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior quarter, mix changes and cost-absorption effects of lower revenue.

($ in thousands) 2Q20

3 months ended

9/30/19 1Q20

3 months ended

6/30/19 + increase /

- decrease CNS Segment Revenue $2,305 $2,984 -$679 CNS Segment Gross Margin 5.4% 23.3% -17.9% CNS Segment R&D Expense $427 $456 -$29 CNS Segment Profit (Loss) $(303) $239 -$542

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss financial and business results during the quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. Investors may quickly register online in advance of the call at https://www.conferenceplus.com/Westell . After registering, participants receive dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registration ID that is used to uniquely identify their presence and automatically join them into the audio conference. A participant may also register by telephone on November 14, 2019, by calling (888) 206-4065 and providing the operator confirmation number 49124964.

This news release and related information that may be discussed on the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell's website: http://ir.westell.com . A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell's website by approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time following the conclusion of the conference.

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality reliable systems. For more information, please visit https://www.westell.com/ .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained herein that are not historical facts or that contain the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” or derivatives thereof and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, product demand and market acceptance risks, customer spending patterns, need for financing and capital, economic weakness in the United States (“U.S.”) economy and telecommunications market, the effect of international economic conditions and trade, legal, social and economic risks (such as import, licensing and trade restrictions), the impact of competitive products or technologies, competitive pricing pressures, customer product selection decisions, product cost increases, component supply shortages, new product development, excess and obsolete inventory, commercialization and technological delays or difficulties (including delays or difficulties in developing, producing, testing and selling new products and technologies), the ability to successfully consolidate and rationalize operations, the ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate acquisitions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies, retention of key personnel and other risks more fully described in the Company's SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.





Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended September 30, June 30 September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 7,569 $ 9,002 $ 10,106 $ 16,571 $ 23,143 Cost of revenue 5,990 5,756 5,913 11,746 13,015 Gross profit 1,579 3,246 4,193 4,825 10,128 Gross margin 20.9 % 36.1 % 41.5 % 29.1 % 43.8 % Operating expenses: Research & Development 1,449 1,556 1,843 3,005 3,275 Sales and marketing 2,259 2,332 1,876 4,591 4,013 General and administrative 1,249 1,364 1,400 2,613 2,934 Intangible amortization 308 308 832 616 1,822 Total operating expenses 5,265 5,560 5,951 10,825 12,044 Operating profit (loss) (3,686 ) (2,314 ) (1,758 ) (6,000 ) (1,916 ) Other income, net 125 164 165 289 284 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,561 ) (2,150 ) (1,593 ) (5,711 ) (1,632 ) Income tax benefit (expense) — (7 ) (10 ) (7 ) (10 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,561 ) (2,157 ) (1,603 ) (5,718 ) (1,642 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1) — — (138 ) — (138 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,561 ) $ (2,157 ) $ (1,741 ) $ (5,718 ) $ (1,780 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic net income (loss) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted net income (loss) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,512 15,455 15,583 15,483 15,602 Diluted 15,512 15,455 15,583 15,483 15,602 (1) During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The $345K settlement, which was fully covered by the accrual on March 31, 2019, will be paid in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2019

(Unaudited) March 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,716 $ 25,457 Accounts receivable, net 5,033 6,865 Inventories 8,318 9,801 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,839 1,706 Total current assets 36,906 43,829 Land, property and equipment, net 1,096 1,298 Intangible assets, net 4,547 3,278 Right-of-use assets on operating leases, net 699 — Other non-current assets 431 492 Total assets $ 43,679 $ 48,897 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 2,742 $ 2,313 Accrued expenses 4,162 3,567 Deferred revenue 624 1,217 Total current liabilities 7,528 7,097 Deferred revenue non-current 330 444 Other non-current liabilities 102 176 Total liabilities 7,960 7,717 Total stockholders’ equity 35,719 41,180 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 43,679 $ 48,897

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months

ended

September 30, Six months

ended

September 30, 2019 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,561 ) $ (5,718 ) $ (1,780 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 491 942 2,113 Stock-based compensation 201 445 586 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11 ) (11 ) 1 Exchange rate loss (gain) 6 3 1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 770 1,829 1,914 Inventory 1,625 1,483 (1,148 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 210 950 770 Deferred revenue (389 ) (707 ) (655 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (155 ) (122 ) (315 ) Other assets 465 (638 ) 1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (348 ) (1,544 ) 1,488 Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturity (purchase) of short-term investments — — 2,779 Purchase of product licensing rights (1) (1,950 ) (1,950 ) — Purchases of property and equipment, net (45 ) (59 ) (153 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,995 ) (2,009 ) 2,626 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (16 ) (189 ) (605 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16 ) (189 ) (605 ) Gain (loss) of exchange rate changes on cash (2 ) 1 (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,361 ) (3,741 ) 3,508 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 24,077 25,457 24,963 (2) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,716 $ 21,716 $ 28,471 (1) During 2Q20, the Company made a partial payment for the purchase of product licensing rights. The remaining $1.0 million due is recorded in Accounts Payable as of September 30, 2019. The corresponding asset is recorded in intangible assets. (2) As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $2.8 million of short-term investments in addition to cash and cash equivalents.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Segment Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Sequential Quarter Comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,618 $ 2,646 $ 2,305 $ 7,569 $ 2,923 $ 3,095 $ 2,984 $ 9,002 Gross profit 413 1,042 124 1,579 972 1,579 695 3,246 Gross margin 15.8 % 39.4 % 5.4 % 20.9 % 33.3 % 51.0 % 23.3 % 36.1 % R&D expenses 403 619 427 1,449 399 701 456 1,556 Segment profit (loss) $ 10 $ 423 $ (303 ) $ 130 $ 573 $ 878 $ 239 $ 1,690

Year-over-Year Quarter Comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2018 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,618 $ 2,646 $ 2,305 $ 7,569 $ 3,646 $ 2,646 $ 3,814 $ 10,106 Gross profit 413 1,042 124 1,579 1,692 1,422 1,079 4,193 Gross margin 15.8 % 39.4 % 5.4 % 20.9 % 46.4 % 53.7 % 28.3 % 41.5 % R&D expenses 403 619 427 1,449 867 558 418 1,843 Segment profit (loss) $ 10 $ 423 $ (303 ) $ 130 $ 825 $ 864 $ 661 $ 2,350

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 5,265 $ 5,560 $ 5,951 $ 10,825 $ 12,044 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) (181 ) (234 ) (284 ) (415 ) (563 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) (308 ) (308 ) (832 ) (616 ) (1,822 ) Total adjustments (489 ) (542 ) (1,116 ) (1,031 ) (2,385 ) Non-GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 4,776 $ 5,018 $ 4,835 $ 9,794 $ 9,659





Three months ended Six months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (3,561 ) $ (2,157 ) $ (1,741 ) $ (5,718 ) $ (1,780 ) Less: Income tax benefit (expense) — (7 ) (10 ) (7 ) (10 ) Other income, net 125 164 165 289 284 Discontinued operations (3) — — (138 ) — (138 ) GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (3,686 ) $ (2,314 ) $ (1,758 ) $ (6,000 ) $ (1,916 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 201 244 295 445 586 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 308 308 832 616 1,822 Total adjustments 509 552 1,127 1,061 2,408 Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (3,177 ) $ (1,762 ) $ (631 ) $ (4,939 ) $ 492 Amortization of product licensing rights (4) 65 — — 65 — Depreciation 118 143 139 261 291 Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ (2,994 ) $ (1,619 ) $ (492 ) $ (4,613 ) $ 783





Three months ended Six months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (3,561 ) $ (2,157 ) $ (1,741 ) $ (5,718 ) $ (1,780 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 201 244 295 445 586 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 308 308 832 616 1,822 Discontinued operations (3) — — 138 138 Total adjustments 509 552 1,265 1,061 2,546 Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (3,052 ) $ (1,605 ) $ (476 ) $ (4,657 ) $ 766 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.05 Average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 15,512 15,455 15,583 15,483 15,713

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the preparation of its financial statements. The schedules above reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial information provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. Management also believes the non-GAAP financial information reflects the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

Footnotes:

(1) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting standards.

(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles is a non-cash expense arising from intangible assets previously acquired as a result of a business acquisition.

(3) The Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The amount to be paid under the settlement agreement is fully covered by the accrual.

(4) Amortization of the recently acquired product licensing rights are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in the Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss), because the amortization is related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course.

(5) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA.

For additional information, contact: Tim Duitsman Chief Executive Officer Westell Technologies, Inc. +1 (630) 898 2500 tduitsman@westell.com



