Investors Community Bank Welcomes New Staff

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank (ICB), announced the addition of three new members to its team.



Elsa Condon has joined ICB as Vice President – Ag Banking Officer. Condon is primarily based out of the Fond du Lac Loan Production Office, and is responsible for financing of dairy, row crop, beef cattle and diversified farm businesses throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest. She is experienced in working with agricultural businesses who buy from and/or sell to area farms. She also enjoys assisting nonprofit agricultural organizations with their banking needs.

Condon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business from UW-River Falls and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Bankers Association Advanced Ag Lending School. She joins ICB with nearly 15 years of experience in banking, primarily agricultural lending. Her family farm is near Spring Grove, Minnesota.

Condon is involved with a number of volunteer organizations including Heritage Military Music Foundation, Dodge County Farm Bureau, local 4-H, FFA, Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium and the National Dairy Shrine and Holstein Association. A highlight this year is serving on the American Bankers’ Association Ag Conference planning committee. She and her husband Doug reside in rural Juneau.

Anne Denissen has joined ICB as Vice President – Treasury Management. Denissen is primarily based out of the Green Bay office, and is responsible for providing business clients with banking services and solutions. She helps guide each business to solutions that fit their needs, and coordinates the implementation of treasury management services. In her new role, she’ll help design accounts and services to meet the unique demands of each client, allowing them to maximize cash flow and minimize time banking, so they can focus on running their business.

Denissen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from Lakeland College and brings more than 20 years of banking experience to ICB.

Denissen resides in the Green Bay area and is involved with a number of Green Bay organizations including Golden House and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. In her spare time she enjoys hiking, biking, spending time outdoors and cooking.

Kristina Dewitt has joined ICB as Vice President – Consumer and Mortgage Banking. In this role, Dewitt is responsible for enhancing the consumer banking product suite, including the launch of residential mortgage lending and consumer lending which will debut sometime next year. She brings to ICB 20 years of experience in the real estate and financial industry, most recently as Director of Retail Sales at Fox Communities Credit Union.

Dewitt is a native of Houghton, Michigan and now resides in De Pere with her husband. While in Michigan, she established Don’t Do it Yourself, a nonprofit which helps those suffering financial hardship due to medical issues. Kristina was also a member of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and President of the Rotary Club of Houghton. She looks forward to establishing new relationships and volunteer opportunities to serve the communities in which she works and lives.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site at Investors.ICBK.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com





