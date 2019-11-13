Immunomodulators Market To Reach USD 239.7 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Immunomodulators Market Size – USD 157.34 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4 %, Immunomodulators Industry Trends – High R&D in the field of immunomodulators and rising prevalence of chronic diseases

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Immunomodulators market was valued at USD 157.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 239.74 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 %. They are used in immunotherapy to regulate the immune response. They decrease the inflammatory response. They can be used in case of non-response or intolerance to antibiotics, to optimize the effect of a drug, or to prevent recurrence after surgery. Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, allergic conditions, cancer, and asthma are the key reasons for industrial growth. Unlike antimicrobials, they provide a wide range of capabilities for viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. Early immunomodulatory therapies have increasingly employed for treating Crohn’s disease. High remission rates and less organ rejection incidents make it as a preferable choice. The amount of medications used to succeed in autoimmune disorders has increased intensely.

These agents the immunomodulators—have caused improvements in patient outcomes and, in some cases, slowing of disease progression. In spite of these advances, they are also associated with substantial medication-safety issues. The possibility of adverse drug reactions, serious drug-related difficulties, and medication errors is important. Pharmacists must be acutely conscious of the complexity and associated possibility for adverse events. Care to all aspects of the medication-use process—procurement and storage, administration, prescribing, dispensing, and monitoring is compulsory to assure that these agents have used in the safest and most efficacious manner.

Autoimmune disorders include a broad spectrum of disease situations and conditions, most defined as the immune system’s reaction to components of its own body. Accordingly, the huge number of medications used to control these disorders either suppress or stimulate an element of the immune system, overriding the shocking effects of immune-mediated disease. These medications, referred to as immunomodulating agents, have caused in developments in patient outcomes and, in some cases, slowing of disease progression. Despite their involvement in disease management, these powerful agents often enhance complications and their complexity leading to medication safety alarms. It is beyond the scope of the review to debate all immunomodulators; rather, categories of related adverse events (AEs) and necessary safeguards when using this drug class be identified.

Moreover, unfulfilled clinical needs in developing nations and lack of timely healthcare service delivery are lucrative opportunities for the industry. The critical need for alternative treatment for rheumatoid arthritis also poses a high growth opportunity to the industry. Increasing the adoption of monoclonal antibodies, TNF-alpha inhibitors, and B-cell inhibitors are further crucial market drivers.

However, adverse effects of drugs and discontinuation of underdeveloped drugs can potentially pose a hindrance to the industry.

The generation of advanced biological response modifiers due to the rising cases of multiple sclerosis has led to increased clinical trials for the development of immunotherapeutic agents, such as ponesimod, ozanimod, and laquinimod. This, in turn, has helped boost the market growth

They are used to activate a powerful and prolonged immune response against disease-causing microorganisms and to speed up the maturation of non-specific and specific immunity during the neonatal period. They also enhance local protective immune reactions at vulnerable sites such as mammary gland in dairy cattle or gastrointestinal tract in neonatal ruminants and maintain immune surveillance

Advancements like the generation of immunological memory and maintenance of B-cell and T-cell memory are expected to have a favorable effect on the immunomodulators industry

Diseases like multiple myeloma and other hematological diseases are effectively treated with the help of immunomodulators

The oncology segment holds the second-largest share in the immunomodulators industry with its share reaching USD 78780 Million by 2026. The dominance of the segment is an effect of rising cancer cases around the globe. In 2017, close to 15,270 children and adolescents between the age of 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer, and 1,790 died of the disease.

Immunostimulants segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

Latin America and MEA are expected to show noticeable growth with CAGR of 4.9% and 4.1% respectively

Key market players include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among several others, constituting a competitive Immunomodulators industry

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Immunomodulators market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Immunosuppressants Antibodies Calcineurin inhibitors Glucocorticoids Antimetabolites Others

Immunostimulants Vaccines Antibodies Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Respiratory

HIV

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Neurological Centers

Diagnostics Labs

Emergency Care Units

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

