Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of NOV. 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from September 2, 2016 through August 13, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Myriad Genetics, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/myriad-genetics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl – and thereby, Foresight – caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue (5) as a result, Myriad’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.



Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.