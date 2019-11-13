A New Tool in Town – For Local Banks and Credit Unions

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many years, large national and regional banks have had the unfair advantage of information that got into the mind of the banking customer. The outcome – better operational process, training and marketing strategies.



Now the tide is turning - local banks and credit unions can compete on a level playing field with this new report as a guidebook. And the first market in the United States to be analyzed is the Orange and Los Angeles Counties, California market. So, at an affordable price, this report spells out: where people bank and how they choose their banking relationship. Bank customer and credit union member expectations and satisfaction. And then – what specific product and service improvements best improve overall customer/member satisfaction scores. Top that off with the measurement of the payoffs for improving satisfaction. Wow.

Here are a few fun facts – did you know that in the Orange and Los Angeles Counties banking market…

Millennials and Generation Z are 3 times more likely to pick a community bank than their older counterparts – Baby Boomers and Generation X

In our new digital age – 7 out of 10 bank customers and credit union members expect a face to face experience – mobile, online and ATM transactions are a supplement not a replacement

Bank and credit union personnel play a big role when customers/members evaluate fees

Mosaic Training and Development Systems (a Colorado consultant specializing in the development of banking operations, banking incentive systems and banking personnel training programs) has teamed up with Foresight Research (a Michigan marketing research company – and a leader in syndicated market research) to blaze this new trail into our modern information age.

