Maker of the Negg®, World’s #1 Egg Peeler, Introduces Deviled Egg Spices in Four Flavors

New Seasoning Blends Allow Home Cooks to Deliver the Perfect Side Dish This Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHPORT, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entrepreneurs behind the Negg®, the world’s #1 egg peeler, today announced the release of four savory spice combination packets to help home cooks serve up delicious deviled eggs each and every time. The seasoning mix introduction features Classic, Cajun, Smoky Ham and Curry flavors.



“We’re thrilled to offer the spice packets as another solution for home cooks looking to dazzle with the perfect deviled egg,” said Bonnie Tyler, founder and CEO of Airigan Solutions LLC, inventors of the Negg®. “The spice mixes guarantee the same blend of seasonings with each batch of deviled eggs and help make preparation of the popular side dish a breeze.”

Taking the guesswork out of measuring and prep, each packet provides enough flavor for 24 deviled egg halves. The Negg® spice packets retail for $2.50 and are available for pre-order now via Neggmaker.com . Packets will ship by November 21.

The Negg® is a hand-held kitchen device designed to address one of food prep’s most frustrating chores. It makes peeling eggs fast, easy and fun. A little water and some shaking is all it takes for the hard-boiled egg peeler to work.

“Much like the Negg® solves a common frustration in the kitchen, the packets make seasoning deviled eggs quick, easy and delicious and are an ideal addition to our lineup,” said Tyler. “The seasoning mixes eliminate the need for buying jars of individual spices which, at least in my house, expire unused. They are great for adding to your egg salad, tuna salad and the like.”

For more information on the Negg®, the spice packets and delicious recipes, visit Neggmaker.com .

About the Negg®

The Negg® makes the tedious task of peeling eggs easy, fast and fun. Cracking the code on one of food prep’s most agonizing pain points made the Negg® the #1 hard-boiled egg peeler on the market. The creators of the Negg® developed a simple solution to a top frustration for many home cooks and are committed to keeping their products manufactured in the U.S. Get crackin’ with the Negg on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

