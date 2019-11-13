Baldwin Hardware® Announces Newest Design Council

Sixteen prestigious architects and designers from across the U.S. form the Baldwin advisory board

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin® Hardware , a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), named 16 new architects and designers to its third Baldwin Design Council - an advisory board of architects and designers sharing ideas and shaping the future of design.



“When we created the Design Council, we envisioned it as a platform to provide the A+D community an opportunity to build relationships with one another and provide invaluable insight and feedback to our design team,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager of Baldwin Hardware. “It vastly exceeded our expectations by creating a passionate group of experts who enjoyed collaborating with one another, and with Baldwin, to truly enhance the future of design. We are thrilled to introduce the newest members of our Design Council.”

The 16 architects and designers who have accepted the position will serve a two-year term from September 2019 through September 2021. The members of the Baldwin Design Council include:

BALDWIN DESIGN COUNCIL MEMBERS



Baldwin is hosting the council members at the Baldwin Design Summit from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15 in San Francisco, Calif. The three-day summit consists of an intense series of strategy sessions in which council members work with the Baldwin team to discuss industry trends, Baldwin products and the overall Baldwin brand. For more information on present and past members, please visit www.baldwinhardware.com/design-council-members .

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Spectrum Brands employs approximately 14,000 employees worldwide.

Baldwin Hardware Design Council Members Baldwin Hardware welcomes the new Design Council members



