Global Endpoint Security Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2023

Global Endpoint Security Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the endpoint security market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global endpoint security market by value and includes application analysis as well.



Endpoint security refers to providing protection to endpoints or end-user devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. Endpoint security solutions protect devices from malicious attacks. Various features of endpoint security include multi-layered protection, centralized security management portal, complete device and operating system (OS) security, mobile threat management and continuous detection. Endpoint threats can be of several kinds, including phishing attacks, unpatched vulnerabilities, malvertising, data loss and theft, etc.

Endpoint security has been segmented on the basis of application, solutions and deployment type. On the basis of application, endpoint security has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom & IT, healthcare, government and public sector, retail, transportation, education and others. Endpoint security solutions include antivirus, mobile device security (MDS), firewall, intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), encryption technologies, application control and others. On the basis of deployment type, endpoint security has been divided into on-premise and cloud-based.

The global endpoint security market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as an increase in the volume of data generated at endpoints, rising internet of things (IoT) security spending, an increasing number of cyber-attacks, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of awareness about cyber-attacks and the use of pirated endpoint security solutions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall endpoint security market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the endpoint security market are Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos and McAfee. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Endpoint Security: An Overview

2.1.1 Functions of Endpoint Security

2.1.2 Features of Endpoint Security

2.1.3 Enterprise and Consumer Endpoint Security: Difference

2.2 Endpoint Threats: An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Endpoint Threats

2.3 Endpoint Security Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Endpoint Security Segmentation by Application

2.3.2 Endpoint Security Segmentation by Solutions

2.3.3 Endpoint Security Segmentation by Deployment Type

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Endpoint Security Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Endpoint Security Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW)

3.1.3 Global Endpoint Security Market by Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Retail, Transportation, Education, Other)

3.2 Global Endpoint Security Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Telecom and IT Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Retail Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Healthcare Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Government and Public Sector Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Education Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Transportation Endpoint Security Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Other Endpoint Security Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Endpoint Security Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.2 North America Endpoint Security Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Endpoint Security Market by Region (The US, North America (excluding the US))

4.2.3 The US Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.2.4 North America (Excluding the US) Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Antivirus, Mobile Device Security (MDS), Firewall, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/ Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Encryption Technologies, Application Control, Others)

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Firewall Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia Pacific Antivirus Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.5 Asia Pacific Application Control Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.6 Asia Pacific Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.7 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Security (MDS) Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.8 Asia Pacific Encryption Technologies Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.3.9 Asia Pacific Other Endpoint Security Market by Value

4.4 ROW Endpoint Security Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Endpoint Security Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Volume of Data Generated at Endpoints

5.1.2 Rising Internet of Things (IoT) Security Spending

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks

5.1.4 Growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Trend in Organizations

5.1.5 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions in Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness about Cyber Attacks

5.2.2 Use of Pirated Endpoint Security Solutions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Shift from Traditional to Cloud-based Endpoint Security Solutions

5.3.2 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Endpoint Security

5.3.3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Technology

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Endpoint Security Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Endpoint Security Software Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles



McAfee

Sophos

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

