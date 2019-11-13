Datametrex Presents Results of Fake News in Canadian Federal Election at NATO Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased announce that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Nexalogy, presented the results of their Fake News Filter on foreign involvement, interference and attempts to influence the Canadian Federal Elections to representatives of NATO in Budapest October 14th – 19th.



This project was run in conjunction with our client at DRDC as part of a previously announced contract to build a filter to identify foreign attempts to influence the Canadian Federal Elections. We are pleased to share that our technology successfully identified multiple foreign sources, including BOTS and individuals with a mandate to interfere and influence the outcome of the Federal Elections. Click the link below to read the full report that was presented to NATO

http://www.datametrex.com/investor/nato-report.html

The project used our NexaNarrative tool, for narrative tracking, disinformation detection, and publisher classification. Building on our previous fake news detection work, NexaNarrative provides narrative identification and growth tracking software that allows analysts to track the spread of disinformation online and to engage this disinformation using the BEND doctrine of information warfare currently in use by Canada and most other NATO countries.

“Fake News is not going away and it is generally acknowledged that there is no way to prevent it so utilizing tools like NexaNarrative is critical for countries to employ the BEND doctrine to control the narrative and protect their citizens,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery, Fake News Filters and BOT detection please go to:

www.nexalogy.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Stevens - President

Phone: (416) 482-3282

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.