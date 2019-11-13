United States Quick Service Restaurant (Pizza) Market Report 2019-2023: Increasing Digitalization of Food Delivery Services ^Virtual Restaurants

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market with Focus on Pizza Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market with Focus on Pizza Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the US QSR market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the US QSR market by value and by product. The report further provides a detailed analysis of the US QSR pizza market by service type.



Quick service restaurants (QSRs) are restaurants that serve food products which require minimal preparation time. The menu of quick service restaurants offer limited products to the customers, which include only those food items that can be cooked in less time with minimal variation. Majority of the QSRs combine their food products into a bundle of complimentary meals and offer bundled pricing and attractive discounts to their customers.

Several features of quick service restaurants include a limited menu, franchise model, bundled pricing, etc. Various steps are involved in establishing a quick service restaurant, which is as follows: deciding the location and menu, staffing the QSR, managing operations and deciding the marketing strategy.

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) have been segmented on the basis of product into hamburger, sandwich, pizza, Mexican and other products. Also, the QSR pizza segment has been further divided on the basis of service type into dine-in, carry out and delivery.

The US quick service restaurant (QSR) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of single-person households, increasing food expenditure, rising disposable income, increasing demand for fast food by the millennials, etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are rising labour cost and growing incidents of food contamination.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US QSR market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the US QSR market are Domino's Pizza Inc., Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pizza Hut), Ilitch Holdings, Inc. (Little Caesars) and Papa John's International, Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Company Coverage

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pizza Hut)

Ilitch Holdings, Inc. (Little Caesars)

Papa John's International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR): An Overview

2.1.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Menu Categories

2.1.2 Types of Quick Service Restaurants

2.1.3 Features of Quick Service Restaurants

2.1.4 Steps in Establishing Quick Service Restaurants

2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Segmentation by Product

2.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza: An Overview

2.3.1 Classification of Pizza

2.4 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Segmentation by Service Type



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market by Product (Hamburger, Pizza, Sandwich, Mexican, Other Products)

3.2 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Hamburger Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Sandwich Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Mexican Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Market by Service Type (Carry Out, Delivery, Dine-In)

3.2.6 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Dine-In Market by Value

3.2.7 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Carry Out Market by Value

3.2.8 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Pizza Delivery Market by Value

3.2.9 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Other Products Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Number of Single-Person Households

4.1.2 Increasing Food Expenditure

4.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.4 Growth of Female Labor Force

4.1.5 Urbanization

4.1.6 Increasing Demand for Fast Food by the Millennials

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Rising Labor Cost

4.2.2 Growing Incidents of Food Contamination

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Increasing Digitalization of Food Delivery Services

4.3.2 Virtual Restaurants



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Players and Delivery Platforms Users Overlap

5.3 The US Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Players by Number of Application Downloads



6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zb0se

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.