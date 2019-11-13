The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of $126,221, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net income $125,807, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased by approximately $12,000 or (1.06%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest income before provision for loan losses was approximately $1.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the three-months ended September 30, 2019 total interest income increased approximately $64,000 or 4.67% as compared to the same period in 2018. Total interest expense increased approximately $77,000 or 36.93% for the three-months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $6,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $19,000, or (1.58%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same quarter in 2018. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total non-interest income decreased approximately $1,300 or (3.27%) while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $22,000 or (2.13%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2018. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $2,900 or (8.85%) offset in part by an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $1,600 or 24.61%. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $12,000, professional service expenses of approximately $14,000 and data processing expenses of approximately $1,400 offset in part by an increase in occupancy expenses of approximately $5,000.

The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2019 were $96.2 million, as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.9 million at September 30, 2019 or 12.4% of total assets as compared to approximately $11.8 million at June 30, 2019 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market on the OTC Pink Marketplace® under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Contact: Gates Little

(256) 543-3860

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 19,930 $ 17,696 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 16,863 18,566 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 177 177 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses

of $857 and $974, respectively 56,919 58,874 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 769 783 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 166 193 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,409 1,416 TOTAL ASSETS $ 96,233 $ 97,705 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 82,241 $ 82,342 FHLB ADVANCES 0 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,080 1,603 TOTAL LIABILITIES 84,321 85,945 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,892 13,887 Shares held in trust, 39,260 shares at cost,

respectively (706 ) (706 ) Retained earnings 7,404 7,278 Treasury stock, at cost,

648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 132 111 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,912 11,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 96,233 $ 97,705



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,252 $ 1,244 Interest and dividends on securities 107 114 Other interest income 84 22 Total interest income 1,443 1,380 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 280 185 Interest on borrowings 4 23 Total interest expense 284 208 Net interest income before provision

for loan losses 1,159 1,172 Provision for loan losses 6 0 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 1,153 1,172 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 30 33 Net gain on sale of securities 0 0 Miscellaneous income 8 7 Total non-interest income 38 40 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 585 598 Office building and equipment expenses 60 55 Professional Services Expense 102 116 Data Processing Expense 129 131 Other operating expense 143 142 Total non-interest expense 1,019 1,042 Income before income tax expense 172 170 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 46 44 Net Income $ 126 $ 126 LOSS PER SHARE:

Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.16 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.00 $ 0.00 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 766,826 766,826 Diluted 766,826 766,826



