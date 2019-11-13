Aged Care Market Outlook in China, 2019 to 2025 - Population Aging Enters the Accelerated Phase, Spurring Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Aged Care Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Aged Care Market is Worth Approximately RMB4 Trillion, a Figure Expected to Climb to RMB13 Trillion by 2030



This report highlights the following:

China's old-age security system (policy, old-age security, medical care security and financial guarantee)

China aged care market (demand, supply, development trends, etc.)

China old-age real estate industry (development status, competitive pattern, profit model and investment risks)

China's society has aged before it gets rich. By the end of 2018, people aged over 60 had numbered 249.5 million in the country, or 17.9% of the total population, of which those aged over 65 were 167 million, an 11.9% share of the total population. The old-age dependency ratio reached 18.6%.



China's birth rate peaked in 2016 and has been declining since then, pushing up the share of the aged population, because the exorbitant cost of living leads to the reluctance to have children, even if the two-child policy has been implemented across the country. The population aging is expected to deteriorate in China in the upcoming years.



Stimulated by favorable policies, China's old-age security system has been progressively perfected and covers more aged people. By the end of 2018, the number of people participating in the basic endowment insurance program had been up to 942.40 million, including 418.48 million urban employees and 523.92 million urban and rural residents. In 2018, the basic endowment insurance revenue reported RMB5,395.3 billion, an annualized upsurge of 15.7%, RMB4,708.2 billion of which was spent, 16.5% more than in the previous year.



Aged care industry involves old-age apartment construction, household management service, and financial service industry as well as treatment, pharmaceuticals & health-care products, home appliances, health management and other medical and health care services for the elderly. This report resolves around the old-age real estate market.

The market enjoys a bright future. Driven by potential benefits and preferable policies, some real estate developers, insurers and enterprises with diversified operations as well as a number of foreign companies have set about deploying aged care projects in China.



China's aged care industry will show trends as follows:

First, integrated aged care and medical service become the dominant mode. For the elderly are a special group, the mode of integrated care and medical service for them will hold the trend for the aged care industry in China, with the support of policies. Agencies like elderly hospitals, convalescent homes, and infirmaries will be opened by aged care institutions to satisfy the elderly's needs for medical treatment and care.

Second, market competition pricks up. The license requisite for founding an aged care institution should be revoked for easier access of companies into the market, according to the Law of the People's Republic of China on Protection of the Rights and Interests of the Elderly revised by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China in January 2019. That means there will be a growing number of entrants, fiercer competition and maturing business models.

Third, the mid-end consumer market is expanding. Currently, most of the funds in China have flowed into the high-end aged care market, but only a few high-income groups can afford expensive nursing homes. Relatively, mid-level elderly consumers occupy most of the aged people so that they will be a leading consumption force in the market. The mid-end aged care market will grow prosperous as more old people need nursing care.

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Aged Care Models

1.3.1 Home-based Care

1.3.2 Institution-based Care

1.3.3 Community-based Care

1.4 Basic Characteristics

1.4.1 Comprehensiveness

1.4.2 Welfare

1.4.3 Commonweal

1.4.4 Profitability



2 China Old-age Security System

2.1 Policy Support

2.1.1 13th Five-Year Plan

2.1.2 Other Policies and Regulations

2.2 Old-age Security

2.2.1 Endowment Insurance

2.2.2 Social Assistance

2.3 Medical Security

2.3.1 Urban Basic Medical Insurance

2.3.2 New Rural Cooperative Medical System

2.3.3 Health Services

2.4 Financial Guarantee

2.4.1 Pension Finance

2.4.2 Commercial Endowment Insurance

2.4.3 Care Insurance

2.4.4 Comprehensive Liability Insurance of Aged Care Institutions



3 China Aged Care Market

3.1 Market Demand

3.1.1 Population Aging Enters the Accelerated Phase

3.1.2 Dependency Ratio of Elderly Population Rises Year by Year

3.1.3 Proportion of Working-age Population Declines

3.1.4 Size of Average Household Shrinks

3.2 Market Supply

3.2.1 Development Stage

3.2.2 Aged Care Pattern

3.2.3 Home-based Care

3.2.4 Institution-based Care

3.3 Development Status of Foreign Aged Care Industry

3.3.1 USA

3.3.2 UK

3.3.3 Japan

3.3.4 Germany

3.3.5 Switzerland

3.4 Trends

3.4.1 Medical-Nursing Combined Care is the Main Development Direction

3.4.2 Mid-end Service Market Becomes the Main Body

3.4.3 The Asset-Light and Service-Heavy Mode Has Great Advantages

3.4.4 Financially Strong Enterprises Have More Superiorities

3.4.5 Reducing Access Thresholds Intensifies Competition and the Market Matures



4 China Old-age Real Estate Industry

4.1 Development Status

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Foreign Experience

4.2 Competitive Landscape

4.2.1 Overall Conditions

4.2.2 Real Estate Enterprises

4.2.3 Insurance Companies

4.2.4 Diversified Enterprises

4.2.5 Foreign Enterprises

4.3 Profit Models

4.3.1 Self-operation

4.3.2 Sale + Lease

4.3.3 Sale

4.4 Investment Risk

4.4.1 Sales Mode

4.4.2 Profit Model

4.4.3 Supportive Policies

4.4.4 Site Selection

4.4.5 Profitability



5 Key Enterprises in China Aged Care Industry

5.1 China Vanke

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Gross Margin

5.1.5 Sales

5.1.6 Old-age Real Estate Business

5.2 Poly Real Estate

5.3 Beijing Capital Land

5.4 Sino-Ocean

5.5 Taikang Life

5.6 New China Life

5.7 Ping An Insurance

5.8 Union Life

5.9 Cherish-Yearn

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Operation

5.9.3 Old-age Real Estate Business

5.9.4 Yihua Health Care Acquiring 58.33% Stake in Cherish-Yearn

5.10 Huichen Life

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 China Everbright Limited Acquiring 67.27% Stake in Huichen Life

5.10.3 Operation

5.10.4 Developments

5.11 Tianjin Hetong Senior Citizens' Welfare Association

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Operation

5.12 Sunset Glow Chain Seniors' Apartment

5.12.1 Background Information

5.12.2 Operation Modes

5.12.3 Jiangyin Sunset Glow Seniors' Recreation Center

5.12.4 Pingdingshan Sunset Glow Seniors' Apartment

5.12.5 Putian Sunset Glow Seniors' Apartment

5.13 Shanghai Henghui Medical Treatment Technique Progress

5.13.1 Profile

5.13.2 Riyuexing Chain Nursing Home

5.13.3 Charging Standards

5.14 Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber

5.14.1 Profile

5.14.2 Aged Care Business

5.15 Hebei SanheYanda Industrial Group

5.16 Bright Food

5.17 China Taiping

5.18 Jinling Hotel Nanjing

5.19 Wuxi Langgao Elderly Service

5.20 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lxh7m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.