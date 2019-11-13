eGain launches AI-guided knowledge solution for omnichannel engagement in the Salesforce ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today launched eGain for Sales Force, Fall 2019 Edition. Powered by AI and knowledge and embedded in the Salesforce agent console, the solution delivers easy omnichannel customer engagement for service and sales. The company will give away free, production pilots for the solution as part of its Innovation in 30 Days™ offering1 at Dreamforce 2019: Campground Booth #437.



As self-service gets smarter, contact center agents are left to deal with complex queries and emotional escalations. Embedded in Salesforce agent console, eGain for Salesforce contextually bootstraps knowledge search and AI guidance to proactively empower agents. Clients love the ease and efficacy of eGain omnichannel guidance capability layered on their Salesforce CRM system of record.

A Fortune 500 financial services client uses eGain for Salesforce to handle customer queries such as account management, chargebacks, reports, tax statements and troubleshooting. The client has also launched personalized customer self-service portals with profiled knowledge and AI guidance.

A high-growth SaaS provider uses eGain for Salesforce to answer customer questions pertaining to benefits enrollment and changes. Since deploying eGain for Salesforce, they have seen a 60% improvement in agent confidence, 67% improvement in AHT, and 62% improvement in answer consistency.

“Businesses are keen to empower contact center agents with proven AI-powered knowledge guidance to service and sell in the digital-first world,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “eGain for Salesforce makes it super-easy with our unique ‘Innovation in Thirty Days’ offer.”

1 Offer available, based on mutual fit and interest. Booth visitors can sign up for a phone conversation to discuss use-case and start the process to set up pilot.



