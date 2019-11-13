Outlook on China's Pharmaceutical Distribution Market 2019-2025 - Cross-border Integration of Pharmaceuticals & e-Commerce Continues

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights the following:

China pharmaceutical distribution industry (development environment, status quo, market size, market structure, competitive pattern and development trends)

China drug retailing market (market size, gross margin, and net margin, quantity, the share of medical insurance designated stores, per customer transaction, and comparison of operating results between major drug retailers)

20 Chinese pharmaceutical distribution companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin, development strategy, etc.).

In 2018, the Market was Worth RMB2,194.5 Billion, a 9.6% Rise From RMB2,001.6 Billion in 2017, of Which Drug Retailing Market Size Ranged at RMB437.7 Billion in 2018, Compared With RMB400.3 Billion in 2017.



China's pharmaceutical distribution industry has sustained steady growth over the years



By product, western medicine is prevailing in the Chinese pharmaceutical distribution market, sweeping 73.2% of total sales in 2018; by region, the east and the central south of China take larger shares, a combined 62.1% in 2018.



In China, a competitive pattern has taken shape that national drug distributors led by Sinopharm, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group, and regional distribution companies such as Nanjing Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Pharmaceutical, Huadong Medicine, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Int'l Group, Realcan Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Liuzhou Pharmaceutical and Luyan Phapma, compete with each other.



By the end of 2018, there had been 13,146 drug wholesalers competing fiercely in China, showing a low market concentration. In 2018, the top 100 by operating revenue commanded 70.7% of China's pharmaceuticals market, and the first four leaders occupied 37.6%.



By the end of 2018, there had been 5,985 drugstore chains in possession of 463,200 retail stores in China, of which 242,560 were chain stores, taking up 52.4% of the total, up by 2 percentage points on an annualized basis; 88.3% of stores were directly run by retailers themselves; 72% were designated medical insurance stores.



In China, leading drug retail chains include Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, Dashenlin Pharmaceutical Group Co, Ltd, LBX Pharmacy, Yifeng Pharmacy, Sinopharm, China Nepstar Chain Drugstore, Gansu Zhongyou Health Medicine Co, Ltd, Suzhou Quanyi Health Drugstore Chain Co, Ltd, Chongqing Tong Jun Ge Co, Ltd. and Yunnan Jianzhijia Health Drugstore Chain Co, Ltd, among which Chongqing Tong Jun Ge Co, Ltd. has 10,575 drugstores, the most among all retail chains, and Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. boasts the largest number of direct-sale stores, numbering 5,758, all of which are directly operated by the company.



The immense potential of the pharmaceutical distribution industry has attracted the inrush of capital in recent years, and mergers and acquisitions occurred frequently. Boosted by capital, drug circulation companies are gearing from traditional endogenous growth by adding more products, new stores and developing customers to extensive development by M&A and restructuring. The industry is becoming increasingly concentrated.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Strength and Weakness of Pharmaceutical Chain Enterprises

1.3.1 Strength of Pharmaceutical Chain Enterprises

1.3.2 Weakness of Pharmaceutical Chain Enterprises



2. Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry in China

2.1 Development Environment

2.1.1 Policy

2.1.2 Economy

2.1.3 Medical Institution

2.1.4 Health Expenditure

2.1.5 Aging

2.1.6 Per Capita Disposable Income

2.2 Status Quo

2.3 Market Size

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Development Trends

2.6.1 Pharmaceutical E-commerce Becomes an Important Model

2.6.2 Operating Efficiency and Service Functions Gets Improved Constantly

2.6.3 Capital Market Plays a Bigger Role in Integration of Enterprises

2.6.4 Pharmaceutical Supply-chain Management Services Are Upgraded Rapidly

2.6.5 Cross-border Integration of Pharmaceuticals and E-commerce Continues

2.6.6 Favorable Policies Make the Market More Concentrated

2.6.7 Growing Trend towards Regionalization

2.6.8 Wholesale-retail Integration Spurs Industry Consolidation

2.6.9 Outflow of Prescriptions is a Boon for the Industry

2.6.10 Single Drugstores are Being Edged out by Drugstore Chains Which are Gaining Ground



3 Chinese Drug Retail Market

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Gross Margin and Net Margin

3.3 Quantity

3.3.1 Top100 Pharmacy Chains

3.3.2 Online Pharmacy

3.3.3 Independent Pharmacy

3.3.4 Shares of New Stores and Those Shutdown

3.4 Share of Medical Insurance Designated Stores

3.5 Per Customer Transaction

3.6 Comparison of Operating Results between Major Drug Retailers



4. Major Enterprises

4.1 China National Accord Medicines Corporation Ltd.

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation

4.1.3 Revenue Structure

4.1.4 Major Customers

4.1.5 Pharmaceutical Distribution Business

4.1.6 Development Strategy

4.2 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

4.3 Shanghai No.1 Pharmacy Co, Ltd.

4.4 China National Medicines Corporation Ltd.

4.5 Huadong Medicine Co, Ltd.

4.6 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

4.7 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co, Ltd.

4.8 Realcan Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

4.9 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd.

4.10 Zhejiang Int'l Group Co, Ltd.

4.11 Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share Co, Ltd.

4.12 China Meheco Co, Ltd.

4.13 Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

4.14 Luyan Pharma Co, Ltd.

4.15 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

4.16 DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group Co, Ltd.

4.17 Yunnan Jianzhijia Health Chain Co, Ltd.

4.18 Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co, Ltd.

4.20 LBX Pharmacy Chain Co, Ltd



