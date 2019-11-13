Identiv Partners with GTSC to Protect Against, Mitigate, and Respond to Evolving Threats Faced by U.S. Federal Agencies

Collaboration Brings Greater Innovation to Homeland Security Initiatives By Strengthening Partnership Between Public and Private Sectors

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) announced today that it has joined the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC). By working with GTSC and its members, Identiv strengthens its commitment to delivering the quality products and services required to protect against, mitigate, and respond to security threats.



Identiv delivers end-to-end solutions to the U.S. federal government, including its Hirsch Government Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) Solution and Hirsch physical access control systems — featuring Hirsch Velocity Software, Hirsch ScramblePad Readers, and award-winning Hirsch Mx Controllers — IT-centric Freedom Access Control, and Thursby mobile security. The company’s complete security platform has delivered the highest security and quality to U.S. federal government customers for almost 40 years. Identiv is the trusted provider of technologies to a wide range of government organizations, including the U.S Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Treasury, Department of Defense (DoD), and Department of State.

GTSC is a nonprofit association comprised of innovative companies that create, develop, and implement solutions for the federal and homeland security sector. Identiv will work alongside other GTSC members to improve the public sector's operational capability through decision support, strategic counsel, design, and intelligence and security services.

"We welcome Identiv to our trusted community of homeland security contractors committed to securing the country and look forward to their contributions to our mission to realize stronger solutions designed to mitigate the evolving risks faced by federal agencies and national security teams," said Kristina Tanasichuk, GTSC CEO.

"There are companies that are cheating the government and betraying our country by selling Chinese-infiltrated products that should never be sold — and it has never been a more critical time for government and industry to work together to ensure the highest levels of public safety and security," said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "As a long-time trusted vendor of physical and IT security solutions for government agencies, we look forward to collaborating with GTSC members to help the public and private sectors work jointly to bring greater innovation to national and homeland security initiatives.“

Identiv will participate with the coalition in policy development around video surveillance uses, thought leadership on innovative concepts, and ideas in homeland security, such as video analytics, and contribute to initiatives for cross-collaboration to improve the exchange of information and ideas between the public and private sectors.

