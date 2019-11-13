National Nail’s STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids, MI, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Nail announces that its newly enhanced STINGER® CN100B Cap Nailer has received the prestigious 2019 “Pro Tool Innovation Award” (PTIA) in the Pneumatic Tools & Nailers category. Featuring improvements in durability and performance, the CN100B Cap Nailer rises above and beyond its predecessor with effortless reloading, and an even longer service life for maximum productivity on the jobsite.

The STINGER CN100B shoots 5/8”, 7/8”, 1-1/4”, and 1-1/2” length 18-gauge staples with full 1” collated plastic caps. It also includes an installed belt hook, trigger with bumpfire and sequential modes, and durable carrying case.

“We are honored to have earned recognition from Pro Tool Review’s Pro Tool Innovation Award for our enhanced STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer, which offers excellent durability and a magazine designed for roof underlayment fastening efficiency with incredible holding power,” said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail.

The Pro Tool Innovation Awards started in 2013 to recognize innovation in the residential and commercial construction industries, judged by a panel of tool and media professionals from across the United States and Canada.

“If you’re using a Pro Tool Innovation Award winning tool, you know it can reliably get the job done!” said Clint DeBoer, Program Manager, Pro Tool Review.

DeBoer went on to summarize the judges’ impressions: “National Nail’s Stinger CN100B Cap Nailer is all about improving an already excellent tool. The larger 200 cap/nail capacity means you have to stop less often to reload. You’re also going to see longer service life from the nailer thanks to some durability improvements. At the end of the day, you’ll see better productivity from your crew.”

The 2019 Winners and Finalists, including the CN100B are listed at https://protoolinnovationawards.com/winners/2019-pro-tool-innovation-awards/2019-pneumatic-tools-nailers/ and will be mentioned in the Pro Construction Guide and Pro Remodeler magazines later this year. To learn more about the newly-enhanced, versatile CN100B cap stapler please visit www.STINGERWORLD.com or call 1-800-746-5659.

About National Nail:

National Nail Corp., headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., is an employee-owned manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative building products and service solutions for the residential and commercial construction industries. Other National Nail brands include PRO-FIT® (packaged, bulk and collated fasteners), and CAMO® Deck Fastening System – Edge, Face and Clips; Premium Deck, Premium Trim, Composite, and Structural Screws.

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) are an annual awards program judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO and concrete fields as well as general contractors and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools in the residential and commercial construction industry across a wide variety of categories. The Awards are backed by over a dozen print and online media sponsors, including its founding member, Pro Tool Reviews.

