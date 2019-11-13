Mirantis Acquires Docker Enterprise Platform Business

Industry-leading Docker Enterprise container platform complements existing Kubernetes technology from Mirantis

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis , the open cloud company, announced today its acquisition of Docker’s Enterprise Platform business. Its industry leading container platform, employees and hundreds of enterprise customers will accelerate Mirantis’ goal to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service with a consistent experience for developers on any cloud and on-prem infrastructure. Terms of the deal are confidential.



Docker Enterprise is the only platform that enables developers to seamlessly build, share and safely run any applications anywhere - from public cloud to hybrid cloud to the edge. One third of Fortune 100 companies use Docker Enterprise as their high-velocity innovation platform.



Mirantis and the newly acquired Docker Enterprise team will continue to develop and support the Docker Enterprise platform and add new capabilities that enterprise clients expect:



A zero touch, as-a-service experience to eliminate the administration, integration and operation burden for customers

Mirantis Kubernetes and related cloud-native technologies

A proven enterprise business model with a strong financial foundation

“The Mirantis Kubernetes technology joined with the Docker Enterprise Container Platform brings simplicity and choice to enterprises moving to the cloud. Delivered as a service, it’s the easiest and fastest path to the cloud for new and existing applications,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder at Mirantis. “The Docker Enterprise employees are among the most talented cloud native experts in the world and can be immensely proud of what they achieved. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to create an exciting future together and welcome the Docker Enterprise team, customers, partners, and community.”



Commitment to open source and collaboration with Docker, Inc.

Mirantis and Docker will work together on core upstream technology, contributing to open source development. In addition, Mirantis and Docker will continue to ensure integration between their products with Docker focused on Docker Desktop and Docker Hub and Mirantis on the Docker Enterprise container platform.



According to Gartner, “cloud computing continues to be the platform for innovation that the digital business demands. Cloud has become the foundation that enables businesses to transform, differentiate and gain a competitive advantage. In 2020, infrastructure, applications and data will continue to proliferate everywhere, forcing organizations to extend their hybrid and multi cloud strategies to the edge1.” As enterprises continue their cloud adoption, they want to avoid expensive operations, developer roadblocks and cloud lock-in. A container platform based on open standards gives enterprises the strategic flexibility needed to run applications wherever they need.

Mirantis has made significant investments in Kubernetes which will flow into the Docker Enterprise platform and benefit all of its customers. Kubernetes has become the defacto container orchestrator with an active, vibrant community, and Mirantis will combine its Kubernetes technology with Docker Enterprise to fuel the next wave of cloud-native innovation for enterprises.



About Mirantis

Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere - from public to hybrid cloud and to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Reliance Jio, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

