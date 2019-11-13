Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Commercial Inductors in Compact 1212 Case Size

Space-Saving Devices Combine Operating Temperatures to +125 °C With Profiles as Low as 1.0 mm for Computer and Telecom Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new commercial IHLP® low profile, high current inductors in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm 1212 case size — the company’s smallest to date. Designed to save space in computer and telecom applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-1212AZ-01 , IHLP-1212AB-01 , and IHLP‑1212BZ-01 offer extremely low profiles down to 1.0 mm.



The devices released today are optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and provide excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the inductors include notebooks, desktops, and servers; low profile, high current power supplies; and distributed power systems and FPGAs.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the IHLP-1212AZ-01, IHLP-1212AB-01, and IHLP-1212BZ-01 offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table: Part number IHLP-1212AZ-01 IHLP-1212AB-01 IHLP-1212BZ-01 Case size 1212 1212 1212 Profile (mm) 1.0 1.2 2.0 Inductance range (µH) 0.10 to 1.0 0.10 to 1.2 0.10 to 3.3 DCR typ. (mΩ) 8.60 to 63.61 8.98 to 60.16 8.06 to 90.05 DCR max. (mΩ) 9.20 to 66.38 9.61 to 62.79 8.76 to 98.48 Heat rating current (A) 3.47 to 10.50 3.81 to 10.48 3.30 to 11.02 Saturation current (A) 5.23 to 19.21 5.61 to 18.92 4.50 to 20.58 SRF typ. (MHz) 95 to 475 79 to 419 41.6 to 385 Operating temp. range (°C) -55 to +125 -55 to +125 -55 to +125

Samples and production quantities of the new inductors are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for large orders. Pricing for U.S. delivery only in 10,000-piece quantities begins at $0.16 per piece.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

