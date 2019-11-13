DEADLINE ALERT for TME, MYGN, CC, and RUHN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME )

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) that consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) that these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN )

Class Period: September 2, 2016 - August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) that the FDA had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) that Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) that Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (5) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN )

Class Period: ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the April 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) that as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Chemours had estimated that costs of remediation and abatement for PFAS contamination were in excess of $200 million without including the significant potential costs to resolve outstanding or future litigation; (2) that Chemours was aware of the harmful effects of PFAS and the tort liability that could arise from the decades of emissions; (3) that the solutions Chemours began implementing in 2018 were the “very same abatement technology that DuPont previously declined to install in 2013”; (4) that Chemours severely understated the Company’s environmental liabilities; (5) that it was nearly certain that the liabilities would be greater than accrued amounts; and (6) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

