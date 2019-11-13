David Doeren Named as New Leader of Allsup, LLC

Disability insurance services veteran named as chief operating officer

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, LLC, a nationwide provider of specialized services and technologies that help meet the financial and healthcare needs of people with disabilities, today announced David Doeren has been named chief operating officer. In this role, Doeren will oversee a team of 650 working on behalf of customers and clients to provide a range of services for individuals with disabilities, their employers and insurance carriers.

“In our 35 years in business, Allsup has driven the creation and innovation of Social Security Disability Insurance and return to work services,” said Jim Allsup, founder and CEO of Allsup. “David is exactly the right individual to lead our company and its team forward and to ensure we continue to deliver valued products and great customer service.”

“He has extensive knowledge of our business, excellent leadership skills, a high degree of personal integrity, and he is committed to continued growth,” Allsup added.

Doeren has 15 years of experience in the private and public disability insurance sectors. He joined Allsup in 2012, and most recently was Vice President & Head of Sales, Marketing and Account Management. Prior to joining Allsup, he led and managed disability claims activities and teams for a private insurance carrier.

Doeren has an MBA from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, and a bachelor degree in economics from the University of Kansas.

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

