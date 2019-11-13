LUST FOR LIFE ANNOUNCES FIRST DIRECT TO CONSUMER ONLINE INITIATIVE

/EIN News/ -- Teaneck, New Jersey, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lust for Life, LLC (“Lust for Life”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (RNBW:OTCPink) announced today the launch of its much anticipated direct to consumer ecommerce site, www.lustforlifeshoes.com , which will allow its dedicated customer base immediate online access to the latest fashions Lust for Life has to offer along with updates on Lust for Life’s progress, special offers and will act as a springboard for the social media presence Lust for Life is looking to penetrate in a much deeper way. These initiatives will bring the customer closer to Lust for Life and completely complement the existing sales channels Lust for Life enjoys with the major retailers they currently serve.

Karen Berend commented: I couldn’t be happier with the launch of our ecommerce site as we continue to expand our rapid growth. I believe that we need to continue to reach our highly loyal customers with methodology that makes it very simple for them to view and purchase the new and exciting styles and fashion we are on the cutting edge of in the women’s shoe industry. The timing of this launch couldn’t be better with the holiday season almost upon us. Look for more news about our offerings and our progress soon!

Building off of the operations of Lust for Life, Company’s management team is working diligently to clean up the corporate structure and getting the Company current in its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (RNBW:OTCPink) is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, the Company was focused on renewable energy projects, however, in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, the Company’s management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Karen Berend

1086 Teaneck Road

Suite 3D

Teaneck, NJ 07666

karenberend@thelflgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.