Boeing Names Donna Hrinak to Lead Boeing Canada

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today named Donna Hrinak to the newly-created position of president of Boeing Canada. Hrinak will coordinate all company business activities in Canada, continuing a legacy of Boeing presence and engagement in the country that began 100 years ago. She will also be responsible for expanding Boeing’s local presence, managing business partnerships and government affairs and pursuing new growth and productivity initiatives in Canada.



Hrinak will also continue to serve as president of Boeing Latin America and Caribbean. She reports to Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International. The appointment is effective immediately.



Boeing Managing Director for Canada, Bob Cantwell, will report to Donna Hrinak. Hrinak and Cantwell will work together on the development and implementation of the Boeing Canada enterprise strategy.



“Expanding Donna’s leadership role to include Boeing Canada streamlines company efforts to identify new opportunities to grow the business,” said Sir Michael Arthur. “Donna has successfully led Boeing in Latin America and Caribbean over the past eight years. Similarly, Bob is an outstanding leader of Boeing Vancouver and managing director of Boeing Canada. Together, they’ll strengthen our relationships in Canada and pursue new business partnerships across the aerospace industry.”



Prior to joining Boeing in 2011, Hrinak was vice president, Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, for PepsiCo, Inc. Before entering the private sector, Hrinak was a career officer in the U.S. Foreign Service and served as U.S. Ambassador to Brazil (2002–04), Venezuela (2000–02), Bolivia (1998–2000), and the Dominican Republic (1994–1997). She was also deputy assistant secretary of state for Mexico and the Caribbean.



Boeing is celebrating 100 years of partnership with Canada. The company has approximately 2,000 highly skilled workers at 15 locations across the country. Canada is home to a broad customer base of products and services from Boeing’s commercial, defense, services and space business. Boeing facilities in Canada provide parts, components and assemblies for all current Boeing 7-series jetliners, along with software development and consulting services. Canada is one of the largest international supplier bases for Boeing, including more than 500 suppliers spanning every region of the country.

Donna Hrinak, President of Boeing Canada



