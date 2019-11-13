AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M Series Mobile GPUs Bring High-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture to Apple’s New 16-inch MacBook Pro

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that the latest Apple MacBook Pro features the new AMD Radeon™ Pro 5500M and 5300M mobile GPUs. AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M series are the first 7nm discrete mobile GPUs for professional users, leveraging industry-leading process technology and powerful AMD RDNA architecture to provide groundbreaking levels of graphics performance for video editing, 3D content creation and macOS-based game development.



AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M series mobile GPUs are built upon the all-new AMD RDNA architecture, designed from the ground up for superior performance, scalability and power efficiency. The new GPUs include up to 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to 192 GB/s memory bandwidth – double the bandwidth of GDDR5 – and also deliver up to 4.0 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance. The GPUs are optimized for today’s top professional content creation applications and compute-intensive image rendering workloads, delivering breathtaking, ultra-smooth, high-framerate visuals on the MacBook Pro Retina display.

“Today’s high-end creative professionals want the freedom to bring their ideas to life in the office or on the road without technology getting in their way,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “The Radeon™ Pro 5000M series GPUs provide MacBook Pro users with the horsepower and unmatched visual fidelity allowing them to focus on unleashing their creativity and delivering amazing results.”

Compute

Units Stream

Processors FP32

TFLOPS GDDR6

(GB) Memory

Interface Radeon™ Pro

5500M GPU



24 1,536 Up to 4.0 Up to 8GB 128-bit Radeon™ Pro

5300M GPU 20 1,280 Up to 3.2 Up to 4GB 128-bit

AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M products join the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics products announced in October 2019 . AMD Radeon™ RX 5500M gaming GPUs and the new AMD Radeon™ RX 5300M gaming GPUs are expected to be available in systems from other notebook manufacturers this quarter.

For more information about the MacBook Pro visit www.apple.com/macbook-pro .

