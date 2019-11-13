Plustek Expands Scanner Portfolio, New Workgroup Scanner Speeds Digital Transformation

High speed, cost effective scanner for any scanning task

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology today announced the availability of the SmartOffice PS3180U document scanner. This 80 page per minute scanner features a duty cycle of 8,000 pages per day, 100 sheet automatic feeder and can scan both sides of business documents in less than one second!



Plustek designed the PS3180U for healthcare, financial, legal, government agencies, education, construction, manufacturing, document management or any digital transformation task. It also scans ID cards and business cards up to 1.2mm thick. Automatic image processing provides finely detailed images that are small in size with highly accurate Optical Character Recognition rates. Built-in ultrasonic misfeed detection prevents paper jams and double feeds before they happen. The included industry standard TWAIN drivers ensure compatibility with all image enabled and document scanning applications including those from Cerner, Epic, LaserFiche, Docuware, Square 9, FileDirector and others.

“The SmartOffice PS3180U is ideal for customers that need to scan large volumes of documents all day, every day. But its cost effectiveness, small footprint and exceptional ease of use make it appropriate for any document or ID card scanning task,” said Johnson Yang, VP of Plustek Americas region.

Key Features of the SmartOffice PS3180U:

80 page per minute duplex color document and ID card scanner

100 sheet document feeder

8000 page per day duty cycle

Built-in automatic image processing

Single touch scanning

Scan Plastic Cards up to 1.2mm thick

Maximum scan size 8.5” x 200”

Up to 600 dpi resolution.

Industry standard TWAIN drivers ensure compatibility with image enabled software

Includes Abbyy OCR software and DocAction single touch scanning application

For detailed product information, visit: Plustek.com

The Plustek SmartOffice PS3180U joins Plustek’s broad portfolio of over 30 document, ID card, passport, graphic and book scanning solutions and has an MSRP of $849. It is available in North America through online resellers , Value-Added Resellers, and Value-Added Distributors including; AB Distributing, Ingram Micro and NewWave Technology.

Accelerate your document driven business processes with Plustek!

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging technology based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID, passport, mobile, book, film and photo scanners and scanning solutions. Contact InfoUSA@PlustekUS.com for more information or visit http://plustek.com/usa/ .



