SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FTCH CVET INFY AZZ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about FTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362



Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019

Get additional information about CVET: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362



Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Class Period: July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019

Get additional information about INFY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362



Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

Class Period: July 3, 2018 and October 8, 2019

Get additional information about AZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



