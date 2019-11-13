Armstrong® Ceilings Recycling Program Marks 20 Years of Diverting Used Ceiling Panels from Landfills

More than 200 million square feet of discarded panels from renovation and demolition projects recycled since 1999

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Armstrong® Ceilings Recycling Program, the first and longest-running program of its kind in the commercial ceilings industry, marks 20 years of diverting used ceiling panels away from landfills.

Launched in 1999, the Ceilings Recycling Program has recycled more than 200 million square feet of used ceiling panels, saving more than one million tons of virgin raw materials and preventing more than 100,000 tons of construction waste from being deposited in landfills.

An Alternative to Landfill Disposal

The Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program offers commercial building owners and contractors an alternative to landfill disposal by taking back discarded ceiling panels from renovation and demolition projects and upcycling them into new ceiling panels in a closed-loop manufacturing process. New panels made with these materials are identified as Ceiling-2-Ceiling™ panels and contain a high level of post-consumer recycled content.

Throughout its 20-year history, the Recycling Program has helped companies divert used ceiling panels away from landfills, helping meet waste diversion goals while saving money on container costs and landfill fees.

Lessens Impact on Environment

By finding a responsible end-of-life solution for its ceiling products, Armstrong World Industries has eliminated waste, lessened its impact on the environment, and reduced the environmental footprint of the ceilings industry overall.

The Armstrong Recycling Savings Calculator helps businesses compare costs of recycling versus landfilling, and the Armstrong Environmental Impact Calculator measures the environmental savings that can result from ceiling recycling.

For more information about the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program and the three-step process involved in registering a renovation project for recycling, visit www.armstrongceilings.com/recycling . Chat live or call the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Center at 877-276-7876 if help is needed.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With approximately $1 billion in revenue, AWI has about 2,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 11 facilities plus five plants dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com .

CONTACT:

Cindy O’Neill

717-396-5671

coneill@armstrongceilings.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e933486-73cd-461b-8edf-dd39b0e258b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82217b58-2f59-491d-8774-cad3a2a0bf3b

Recycling Used Ceiling Panels During its 20-year history, the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program has recycled more than 200 million square feet of used ceiling panels, saving more than one million tons of virgin raw materials and preventing more than 100,000 tons of construction waste from being deposited in landfills. An Alternative to Landfill Disposal The Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program offers commercial building owners and contractors an alternative to landfill disposal by taking back discarded ceiling panels from renovation and demolition projects and upcycling them into new ceiling panels in a closed-loop manufacturing process.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.