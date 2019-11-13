The Biggest Beauty Marketplace on the East Coast Takes Over New York at Questex's The Beauty Experience

The New International Beauty Show Takes Place March 8-10, 2020 in New York City; Registration Now Open

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 -- Questex 's The Beauty Experience New York (NY.TheBeautyExperience.com), an innovative live experience which brings beauty professionals together as a community, was created by merging two industry legends – American Salon and The International Beauty Show. Today, The Beauty Experience announces registration is open. The event takes place March 8-10, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York City. To register to attend, click here .



Beauty professionals can attend The Beauty Experience New York event and connect with its digital platform at TheBeautyExperience.com to create a year-round beauty experience. Unlike traditional search and click websites and mobile apps, TheBeautyExperience.com enables beauty professionals to create personalized feeds to simplify their salon life by choosing the “beauty tags” they want to follow, optimizing their event experience, delivery of videos, blogs, articles and more.

“We’re excited to offer the next evolution in the beauty industry at The Beauty Experience New York – the new International Beauty Show,” said Andrew Amill, Vice President, Questex’s Beauty and Wellness Group. “The show brings together thousands of salon owners, hairdressers, men's groomers, estheticians, makeup artists, students, distributors and manufacturers to share ideas, learn, network and keep the industry moving forward. And now with our new digital platform we’re able to continue the conversation throughout the year. We look forward to seeing the artists that inspire and drive the industry in March.”

The Beauty Experience New York boasts more than 500 beauty brands on the show floor. Exhibitors offer products and tools along with in-booth education on hair cutting, styling and coloring, nails, makeup, salon equipment and furniture, point of sale and finance and more.

The Show Floor offers unique product experiences and unparalleled education from top artists in the industry:

BarberShop & Barber Competitions: Now in its second year, the BarberShop hosts top-notch education from some of the most renowned artists in barbering. In addition, some of the most talented barbers in the industry will battle-it-out during four exciting competitions.

Beauty from Within Supplement Station: Explore and find new supplements for skin, hair and nails to add to your salon menu along with exciting ways to increase revenue through quality ingredients.

Nail Marketplace: Find the best-of-the-best nail products used by prominent influencers including durable, reliable nail filers and a sable of reusable brushes.

Makeup Counter: Dive deep into the world of makeup by discovering new luxury products.

Business Guides: Find all the essential tools required to build a brand in the digital age, including the latest technology and apps.

View from My Chair : Step through the doors of The Beauty Experience salon, take a seat and get a tutorial on the latest application trends and techniques.

Step through the doors of The Beauty Experience salon, take a seat and get a tutorial on the latest application trends and techniques. HairShop Stage: Legendary artists will give insight into their coveted techniques while inspiring and motivating audiences.

The Beauty Experience New York offers an unrivaled education program featuring veteran and new artists who will help attendees take their careers to the next level. For an additional fee, attendees can register for business-building workshops which offer an in-depth experience and feature marketing and branding, social media and life-skill development. Hands-on Workshops offer a tactile experience in hair cutting, styling, coloring, extensions and makeup. In addition, more than 100 classes are included with the Expo Hall Pass. These classes are organized into five tracks:

Hair: Take your career and business to the next level with the latest techniques in hair styling, cutting, coloring, extensions, hair loss and barbering classes.

Business Building: Market and build your business with proven systems that boost profits while also increasing customer retention and developing a successful team.

Makeup & Personal Care: Learn the latest makeup, eyelash and brow enhancing techniques that will allow you to take on more clients in less time while building your profits.

Tools & Tech: Explore the best products and tools to beautify and enhance your styling and cutting techniques to produce trending looks, happy clients and more money.

Nails: Discover cutting-edge nail enhancement techniques that will build your bottom line and help you satisfy and retain clients.

Attendees rave about the event. “Fantastic show. There was an amazing amount of education offered in classrooms, live stages and booth demos. The show was truly inspiring and motivating,” said Nijee Roberts, Beauty Buyer.

The Beauty Experience New York is dedicated to supporting the next generation of professionals shaping the future of the market. The Beauty School Program, taking place on March 10, is designed for students to get insight into the world of beauty through learning opportunities on the show floor and classroom. On Student Day, students access classes geared toward techniques and developing a career after graduation. In addition, classes for instructors and school officials are also offered. Beauty schools are required to bring a minimum of ten students in order to participate in Student Day.

To learn more about The Beauty Experience New York, visit: NY.TheBeautyExperience.com. Attendees can purchase the new All Access Expo Pass starting at $99 before March 1, 2020. To view Workshops and Expo Hall Packages, click here . The Beauty Experience New York ticket also gains attendees free admission to the largest spa show in New York, IECSC: International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference – The Spa and Wellness Show.

To sign up for The Beauty Experience, digital platform, visit: TheBeautyExperience.com .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Amill, at AAmill@questex.com . For additional information on The Beauty School Program contact, beny@xpressreg.net

