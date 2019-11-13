Bitstamp Expands Presence in Asia with Key Hire

/EIN News/ -- Andrew Leelarthaepin will lead Bitstamp’s business development efforts in the Asia-Pacific region



NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp , Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and the oldest continuously-operating exchange globally, today announced that Andrew Leelarthaepin has joined the company to lead business development in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The APAC region already represents the biggest cryptocurrency market in the world, and adoption of blockchain and crypto is showing no signs of slowing down. With almost two decades of experience in financial markets within the region, Leelarthaepin will be tasked with expanding Bitstamp’s presence in Asia-Pacific to meet the growing level of demand for the exchange’s services.

Leelarthaepin has held leadership roles and ran distribution businesses across Asia-Pacific for the world’s largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, CGS-CIMB Securities and Saxo Bank. He has extensive experience working with a broad range of financial asset classes including cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange, equities, futures and derivatives, and has a strong understanding of both OTC and exchange-traded market structures.

Bitstamp has ambitious plans for expansion in Asia-Pacific and sees this hire as a major step towards bringing its well-established brand into the region. “We already have an excellent reputation and market position in the West but have so far lacked the local presence that would enable us to expand into Asia-Pacific the same way we have in Europe and the US,” said Miha Grčar, global head of business development at Bitstamp. “Andrew’s knowledge of the global financial markets and experience in the region makes him a great fit to oversee Bitstamp’s expansion in this very important market.”

This is the latest in a line of developments for the crypto exchange, which acquired a BitLicense and opened its New York office earlier this year. Long considered one of the most stable and reliable businesses in the crypto industry, Bitstamp is increasingly branching out from its European base in a global effort to help the cryptocurrency space mature further.

“Bitstamp is a leader in the cryptocurrency industry and brings a trusted presence into this emerging market,” said Andrew Leelarthaepin, VP of business development in the Asia-Pacific region at Bitstamp. “I’m excited to be joining their experienced team, which has been involved with crypto practically from its beginning. Cryptocurrency adoption in Asia is growing at a breakneck pace and the commodities and assets trading markets in general are very highly developed. I believe there is a large need for Bitstamp’s mature approach to crypto in this region and look forward to expanding our presence here.”

Bitstamp will begin ramping up its presence in this market at seemingly the perfect time, with Leelarthaepin leading the charge from Singapore.

About Bitstamp:

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously supporting the crypto economy since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over four million individuals and enables a range of institutional partners to enter crypto markets through their time-proven infrastructure. Whether it’s through their intuitive web and mobile apps or arsenal of industry- leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters the world of finance.

For more information on Bitstamp, please visit www.bitstamp.net .

