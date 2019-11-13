Plasticizers: World Market Procurement Intelligence Report 2019

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,315 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plasticizers Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the growing demand for bio-plasticizers owing to the rising concerns related to the presence of toxic chemicals in plasticizers and their carcinogenic effects.

This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Plasticizers Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

  • Rising demand for phthalates from end-user industries

Category management strategy

  • Collaborate with suppliers who follow regulations such as CLP, REACH, RoHS, hazard communication standard, and VOC control regulations

Procurement best practices

  • Engage with suppliers that assist in transitioning from phthalate to non-phthalate plasticizers

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend
  • Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure
  • Outlook for input costs
  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • Supply chain margins
  • Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
  • Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

PART 04: COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

  • Supplier-side levers
  • Buyer-side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: BEST PRACTICES

  • Innovation and success stories
  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Sustainability best practices

PART 06: CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Buyer ecosystem
  • Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

  • Category management objectives
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Risk management

PART 08: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers

PART 09: SUPPLIERS SELECTION

  • RFx essentials
  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

  • Overview
  • Supplier positioning
  • Profile: Royal Dutch Shell plc
  • Profile: Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Profile: LG Corp.
  • Profile: BASF SE
  • Profile: Evonik Industries AG
  • Profile: ExxonMobil Corp.

PART 11: US MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Category spend in the US
  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure in the US
  • Margins of suppliers in the US
  • Category cost drivers
  • Category volume drivers
  • Overview of best practices in the US
  • Procurement best practices in the US
  • US supply market overview
  • Supplier positioning for the US
  • Regional category risks

PART 12: CATEGORY DEFINITION

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

