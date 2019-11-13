Plasticizers: World Market Procurement Intelligence Report 2019
The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the growing demand for bio-plasticizers owing to the rising concerns related to the presence of toxic chemicals in plasticizers and their carcinogenic effects.
This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Plasticizers Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver
- Rising demand for phthalates from end-user industries
Category management strategy
- Collaborate with suppliers who follow regulations such as CLP, REACH, RoHS, hazard communication standard, and VOC control regulations
Procurement best practices
- Engage with suppliers that assist in transitioning from phthalate to non-phthalate plasticizers
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints on category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure
- Outlook for input costs
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
- Volume drivers: Impact on pricing
PART 04: COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES
- Supplier-side levers
- Buyer-side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
- Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: BEST PRACTICES
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
- Sustainability best practices
PART 06: CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Buyer ecosystem
- Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
- Risk management
PART 08: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
PART 09: SUPPLIERS SELECTION
- RFx essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE
- Overview
- Supplier positioning
- Profile: Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Profile: Eastman Chemical Co.
- Profile: LG Corp.
- Profile: BASF SE
- Profile: Evonik Industries AG
- Profile: ExxonMobil Corp.
PART 11: US MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category spend in the US
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure in the US
- Margins of suppliers in the US
- Category cost drivers
- Category volume drivers
- Overview of best practices in the US
- Procurement best practices in the US
- US supply market overview
- Supplier positioning for the US
- Regional category risks
PART 12: CATEGORY DEFINITION
- Category hierarchy
- Category scope
- Category map
