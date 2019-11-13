The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COF, CADE, MYGN and SDC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Class Period: February 2, 2018 to July 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Capital One Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the COF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4363



Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Cadence Bancorporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CADE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cadence-bankcorporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4363



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 to August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Myriad Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MYGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4363



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the SDC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4363



