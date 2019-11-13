Defence minister congratulates staff

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 13 - Angolan minister of Defence Salviano de Jesus Serqueira has congratulated the sector’s staff on 44th anniversary of the Ministry of National Defence (MINDEN) on November 12.,

The congratulation is expressed in a document reached ANGOP Wednesday, in which the incumbent minister calls on staff for permanent dedication with spirit of mission.

Salviano Serqueira congratulated the staff, ranging from generals to the civil employees, who work for the Angolan state-owned institution.

The celebration of the event takes place at a time the country is going through deep structural changes in the Angolan society in all fields, reads the document.

"On behalf of the sector and on my own, I reiterate my warm and fraternal congratulations to the generals, admirals, senior officers, captains, junior officers, sergeants, soldiers, Navy, and civil workers of MINDEN’s organs and services, many successes in this tough but noble mission", concluded the note.

