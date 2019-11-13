Final voting on video surveillance bill set for next Wednesday

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 13 - Discussing and final voting on Draft Law on Video Surveillance is set for November 20 at the Parliament.,

The National Assembly approved the bill in specialty on Monday.

The discussion of the Draft Law on the legislative initiative of the President began last August, after being passed by Cabinet Council in May this year.

It is a legal instrument that establishes the installation and use of surveillance cameras at critical points previously identified by law enforcement authorities.

The Bill is meant to ensure greater security for people and property, as well as assisting the Defence and Security forces in clarifying crimes and identifying their perpetrators.

Speaking to the press, the director of the Interior Ministry's Legal Office, António Fortunato, stated that the purpose of the proposal is to allow Criminal Police Organs to capture, fix and use some images that are of interest in criminal proceedings during the preparatory instruction phase.

National Assembly - 1st, 2nd and 10th Commissions - also approved, in the specialty, the Proposed Law for the Protection of Victims, Witnesses and Defendant Collaborators in Criminal Procedure.

