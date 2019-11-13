UFP Technologies to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies (UFPT), today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. UFPT’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45am CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com , or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.ufpt.com .



About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors, NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Sheperd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago, and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, 817‑778-8424, jnoyons@threepa.com .

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding, and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.