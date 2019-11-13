Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $51.89 Billion by 2020 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The reducing IT budgets bind with high cost associated with development of data center, realising value proposition of colocation facilities, and growth in realisation towards reduction of carbon foot prints are the factors driving the growth of data center colocation market. The North America region held the largest revenue share in 2015, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the data center colocation market was accounted for $28.92 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $51.89 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2015 to 2020. The research offers a vast analysis of major segments, changing market trends, top pocket investors, Drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenarios.

The reducing IT budgets bind with high cost associated with the development of data center, realising value proposition of colocation facilities, and growth in the reduction of carbon footprints are the factors driving the growth of the data center colocation market. Whereas, slow network connectivity limiting the access and costly Internet bandwidth restrain the market growth up to a certain extent. However, the adoption of virtualization and cloud computing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the data center colocation market .

The global data center colocation market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region held the largest revenue share in 2015, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share. This region is projected to continue its highest position throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region would grow at the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2015 to 2020.

On the basis of end-user, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2015, contributing to nearly three-fifth of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its position throughout the estimated period. On the other hand, the SMEs segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom & IT segment held the major market share in 2015, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. This segment would continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the energy segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2015 to 2020.

The key players in the Data center colocation market include, Interxion Holding NV, SunGuard Availability Services, Equinix, Inc, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, Verizon Communication Ltd, KDDI Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, American Telephone & Telegraph, Telecity Group, Global Switch Corporation, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc, Digital Reality, Navisite, Inc and Rackspace.

